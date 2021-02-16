Stop to smell the roses, bloom where you’re planted – be happy

Not meaning to brag, but I may have found the secret to happiness – in the top of a coffee cup.

I gave my wife a little latte machine for Christmas.

There is one place close by that makes a good latte and the owner takes a well-deserved break for a couple months in the winter. Plus, when I say “close by,” I mean a 20-mile round trip.

I’ve been practicing making lattes for a couple of reasons. First, I’m a thoughtful, kind husband who wants to make his wife happy, and, second, I don’t want her thinking that I bought the machine because I wanted lattes.

A video showed how to make little designs with the foam, and I could do it, except I lack the time, patience, dedication, talent and ambition. But I did discover the secret to happiness.

You make the latte, pour out the last drops of foam, and then decide what it looks like.

For instance, a few days ago I made the Tree of Life, full of the Apples of Happiness.

It apparently wasn’t obvious at first. It took a bit to explain, but I think she got it in the end. Maybe I was holding it upside down.

So, there you have it. Wherever you are, whatever you’re dealing with, try to make it the place you need to be, just part of the project that’s the story of your life.

Now, I understand for nearly all of us, there are chapters in our lives that would have been profoundly better to have skipped. Death, divorce, losing a job, losing your health ... there’s a long list of events any rational human being would have loved to have avoided. But that’s not in the cards, is it?