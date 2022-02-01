Stop to smell the roses, notice the little things in life

“Feels like -40.”

That’s the first thing I saw when I fired up my computer.

Take that, Florida giant pythons. There will be no sneaky snake attacks on my farm.

At least not for a few months.

And I’m not even talking about outside. Shoot, if there was a giant snake in my front hall on a day when the wind is from the north, the draft under the front door would be enough to make him stiffen right up. Drag him outside and you could use him for a clothesline until about May.

Do you know how cold it’s been? Christmas Eve, Grandchild Five threw up down the side of my pickup (part of a much longer story), and it was not until Jan. 8 that the weather was warm enough to find an open car wash so I could clean it up.

That’s just wrong.

No one who knows me is surprised to see me driving a grimy pickup, but even for me, this was pushing the envelope.

And, although the weather was relatively warm for January, I couldn’t open the tailgate the day after I washed it because the mechanism froze. I had to set up an electric heater and wrap a blanket around the back of the truck to thaw it out.

Yes, I had to wrap my pickup in a blankie so it would function.

Weather like this ratchets up the concern for all the critters who share our farm. The chickens are cooped up with one heat lamp on their waterer and another above their perch. They grumble at me every day for not letting them outside to frolic, but if I did, they’d freeze their little giblets off. I’ve explained the situation to them, but you can’t expect gratitude from a chicken.