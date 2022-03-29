The end of winter and all the challenges winter brings

Number Two asked, “Papa, can you check to see if the ice is okay?”

I applaud any and all safety concerns from a teenager, but it had been a cold winter. In early March you could have driven a tank across our slough without any danger of it crashing through the ice.

That’s if you could get it started.

Every place has a downside or two. Florida has giant pythons hanging from every highway overpass, the Caribbean has hurricanes, and England has Boris Johnson.

Here on the prairie, we have winter. In February, an acquaintance sat nervously through a meeting that was running long, because he’d left a Knipco heater running under his Bobcat. I understood how he felt. Calling your insurance company to tell them your skid steer loader had burned would be unpleasant. Calling them to say you were responsible would be worse. They’d be sure to ask how it happened and you’d have to say, “Well, I put a giant kerosene-burning flamethrower beneath a fuel tank containing diesel fuel, in hopes of turning it from jelly into a fluid, which might possibly flow into the engine.”

Hey, I understand awkward conversations. After all, I’m a guy who shot himself in the hand with a rifle, but even for me, that would be a heavy lift.

Years ago, my dad and I were doing chores for a neighbor who was hospitalized. We’d just had a three-day blizzard and couldn’t help but notice there were several feet of snow covering the roof of his machine shed. It hadn’t caved in, but that happening wasn’t out of the question. As we stood there wondering if we should do something and what that something would be, his brother drove in the yard. His plan was to push a large round bale of hay inside the machine shed and light it on fire, making use of the rising heat to warm the metal roof enough that the snow would slide off.