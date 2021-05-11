Twenty-five years of writing columns surprises me too

Saturday, the sun foretold a clear and crisp day. The temperature was barely above freezing, but the day held promise anyway. I don’t understand how people in tropical areas know when it’s time to stop coasting, hit the ground running, and get stuff done. Where I live, it’s typically in April, when the birds are singing, the grass is growing, and if you grab a handful of soil, it’s warm to the touch.

We once had a neighbor who decided when to plant corn by gauging whether he could sit comfortably in his field with no pants. Perhaps not scientific, but it seemed to work. The neighbors learned to avoid driving past Eddie and Ralph’s place toward the beginning of May.

But I digress. The day held promise. We had three grandchildren in the house. One and Two were still sleeping upstairs and Three was using my computer. He’s only 12, but already a little bit of a coffee snob. I was working on a latte for him and singing along with some computer gadget our kids got us for Christmas. Apparently, you can run your whole household with it, but I mostly use it to play obscure songs from the ’60s.

It was a thoughtful morning for me. This week was a milestone, because it’s been 25 years since my first newspaper column was published. The code I use to identify articles I’ve written included the number 1520. That’s 1,300 newspaper columns and a couple hundred more articles for other publications. I used to do a lot of writing for United Methodist publications, which wasn’t very lucrative – I did it for free – but even leaving that out, I calculated that I have about a million words out in the great beyond that people saw fit to buy. I find that kind of amazing for a guy who never finished college, who never had a teacher or mentor say, “I think you could be a writer.”