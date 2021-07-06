Unintended consequences are still consequences

I was driving between farms the other day and noticed that the wild roses were blooming, so I stopped and took a photo.

They’re a contender for my favorite flower.

Not because they’re particularly beautiful, because they aren’t. They’re a little scruffy and stunted, peeking out between the brome grass and empty beer cans along the side of the road. No, I like them because they’re tough and enduring, showing up every year with no support or encouragement, persisting despite all adversity.

We’ve gone a couple weeks without any rain, so there’s a fine coating of road dust dimming their color.

I was already writing a column in my head when the phrase “dusty rose” occurred to me and I thought, “Ivan.”

So, this isn’t a column about flowers.

When I was young, there was a men’s clothing store owned by a guy named Ivan Stern. He was a friend of my father’s and on those rare occasions when we purchased new clothes, that’s where we got them.

In my mid-20s, I was buying a suit for some memorable occasion, of which I’ve forgotten. Ivan helped me choose the suit and then we turned to the shirt rack. I was thinking white and button down, but Ivan picked out a pink shirt and held it up for my approval.

“I dunno, Ivan,” I said. “I’ve never really thought of myself as a pink shirt kind of guy.”

With some indignation, he said, “Brent, this isn’t pink. It’s dusty rose.”

Well, that made all the difference – I bought the shirt and wore it for years.