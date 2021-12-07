We are too often discounted because of who we are not

I just found out I haven’t existed since 2018.

That’s embarrassing.

With a new book out, I’ve been doing humiliating amounts of shameless self-promotion and as part of that process, I thought I should update my Wikipedia page.

I wasn’t there.

I checked and found that the article about me was deleted in 2018. Someone named Captain Raju concluded that I wasn’t much of a writer because my book reviews came from Wisconsin, Iowa, and what he called my local paper in Minnesota.

That paper was the StarTribune.

There are a few things wrong with that. First, my local paper of record is actually the Northern Star, shining brightly on Clinton, Minn. (pop. 430). I’m always excited when they review one of my books, but Captain Raju didn’t see fit to even mention them. The StarTribune offices are 180 miles away from me and the last time I checked it was the seventh largest paper in the United States.

Something makes me think either Captain Raju can’t read bylines, or he’s located near one of the coasts.

Many people would see this as a blip, but I’m choosing to take it as a personal insult to me and my entire region of the country.

Think I’m joking? I recently had a brief conversation with a guy who said he had to do a Google search to find out where Iowa was. I was deeply offended, and I don’t even like Iowa all that much.

For me, the worst part of being from a place that doesn’t matter is that it’s hard to be taken seriously. It’s frustrating. There are only a few basic truths in the universe and some people think because they learned them in a graduate seminar on Plato, and I learned them from Melvin Nagel while he was milking cows, they’re somehow superior.