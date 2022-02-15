Who says we can’t use owls, stones or flowers for measuring?

I think we need some new units of measurement, some new rules.

I mean, inches, minutes, and gallons have a place, but I don’t think we should always stick with them if there’s something better on the horizon.

Because of arthritis, I have three vertebrae in my neck that are kind of fused together. Basically, while most people have seven neck vertebrae, I have four, one of which is weirdly long. I’ve never thought of myself as a stiff-necked kind of guy, but I guess I am.

That was a joke.

It does cause some issues. When I come to a stop sign and cautiously look both ways, the cars that line up behind aren’t too understanding about the time I spend looking. I move like a ballerina in a straitjacket.

If I exercise my neck regularly, I’m still more or less functional, but the process is not a pretty sight. Recently, my wife was watching me while I was exercising and commented that my range of motion isn’t spectacular.

I said, “Well, I’m not an owl, if that’s what you’re saying. I’m about an eighth of an owl.”

I know physical therapists have a nifty measuring tool that nails down just how severely I’m impaired, but if you asked me how much mobility I have, would you more easily understand 27 degrees or an eighth of an owl?

A long time ago, I read a book about Japan. One of the characters explained to a Westerner that she judged time differently than he did. Whereas he was all about hours, days, and years, she would say that a pleasant evening with friends was a flower of time, while the same amount of time spent with someone rude was a stone of time.