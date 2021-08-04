Who to trust – are we losing our transactive memory?

This past Fourth of July most of the clan was gathered, and we were playing that unnamed family game, the one that gets more interesting the older we get.

Put a dozen people from four generations in the same room and compete to see how closely memories match up.

It’s sort of amazing what different people remember, and the different details from the same event that managed to stick in the assorted memories. Recently, my older sister told me that at class reunions, she never remembers how well the basketball team played, but she can recall the style of shoes preferred by their fourth-grade teacher. It’s kind of a superpower, although not one likely to be made into a blockbuster movie. No one else in the class could fill that memory niche.

There’s a term for it: Transactive memory. It comes about when a group of people work closely together, closely enough so that you can identify who specializes in which knowledge area. For instance, if you needed a flat tire changed in a thunderstorm, I’d be your man. If you wanted a toddler de-tantrummed at bedtime, all eyes would turn toward my wife. I change storm windows; she remembers birthdays and anniversaries. The system functions pretty well, but it didn’t just happen. We’ve been working on it for almost five decades and it still needs some tweaking every now and then.

Think about the surviving member of a long-married couple. How often have you heard, “I feel like part of me has died.” That’s almost literally true, because pieces of their world are gone, some of them forever.