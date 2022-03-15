Younger generations don’t get us, nor our music

In an article by a guy named Arthur Brooks, he wrote about walking by his teenage daughter’s bedroom and hearing laughter coming from within. He poked his head in the door and asked what was so funny.

“Oh,” she said, “it’s some old guy singing and dancing like a chicken.”

Everyone likes videos of old guys dancing like chickens. Arthur thought it would be a great way to break up his day, so he went in and looked over her shoulder.

It was Mick Jagger at a recent concert, performing “Satisfaction.”

My understanding is that Arthur didn’t disown her. If so, I can only admire his restraint.

I’m around several teenagers, on a regular basis. I sing to them all the time and I can vouch that they just do not appreciate classic music. I noticed this one morning when I was singing “Good Morning, Starshine” to a gaggle of grandchildren straggling into the kitchen for breakfast. Not one of them joined in, and even stranger, none of them seemed to appreciate the music. I thought perhaps they just weren’t into show tunes, so I moved into my Kris Kristofferson repertoire, which is fairly extensive. I got nothing. I thought about running a few Beatles songs past them but, if they hadn’t joined in, it would have broken my heart and I would have had to make a few modifications to my will.

It’s weird, because I don’t remember my grandparents singing and dancing for me. The closest I can come for an entertainment memory is that if we really begged, my grandpa would say the table prayer in Norwegian.