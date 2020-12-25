Spring wheat market shows strength ahead of holidays

Heading into the Christmas and New Year holidays, the spring wheat market was showing some strength, according to Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
Looking at the Minneapolis March futures over the middle two weeks of December, prices gained about 25 cents. On Dec. 21, when Olson gave this report, those prices were trading around $5.68. That pushes most cash bids in the region over $5 with prices ranging from $4.95 to $5.40.
“One thing that gave a boost to the market was that there was an announcement that Russia will implement a wheat export tax starting on Feb. 15, which will amount to $30 a ton,” Olson said. “The reasoning for doing that is to curb domestic food prices. Obviously, that did support prices.
“I do think it’s a bit questionable how much impact it will actually have,” she continued. “Russian wheat sales are already ahead of last year’s pace, and it could just be that announcement encourages customers to speed up their purchases if they do implement that in February.
Also, we’ve been hearing some news that the producers in Russia have been reluctant to sell, so we’ll see what comes out of that.”
One factor that has been keeping markets a bit at bay is the fact that harvest in the Southern Hemisphere is currently in progress. After three years of drought, Australia is now predicting a record crop this year. Harvest reports so far indicate that yields are even better than expected and the crop is also of good quality.
On the flip side, Argentina has been very dry this year and production there is expected to be the second lowest in a decade. Argentina’s most recent production estimate was lowered even further down to about 600 million bushels (MB).
“The dry conditions in Argentina have been supportive to the market, but obviously the increased production in Australia more than makes up for the decline in Argentina,” she said.
Those three countries – Russia, Australia and Argentina – all bear watching in the weeks and months ahead.
Heading into the holidays, Olson noted this is typically a slow time for the markets, so it will be interesting to see what happens with sales moving forward. Olson pointed out that export sales for the week ending Dec. 18 were “actually fairly decent” with wheat sales of about 19 MB. Of that, about 7 MB was spring wheat. Big spring wheat buyers included China, Japan, the Philippines and Mexico.
For spring wheat specifically, U.S. export sales are approximately 9 percent higher this year than last. Total wheat sales for all classes are up about 10 percent for the year.
The December WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) from USDA didn’t indicate anything too drastic for wheat, which was slightly supportive for prices. USDA increased the U.S. export projection by 10 MB primarily due to higher white wheat exports. Ending stocks were lowered by 15 MB, dropping the new estimate down to 862 MB, which is down 16 percent from last year.
There were no changes specifically for hard red spring wheat.
One other issue for the market to consider, Olson said, is the dry conditions in the U.S. The immediate concern is in the hard red winter wheat region where conditions are very dry. The dry conditions extend into this area, as well. That moisture situation will be closely followed in the weeks and months ahead.
“I think there is already a bit of concern about planting area for next year,” she said. “Right now wheat is seeing a lot of price competition from other crops, especially from soybeans and other oilseeds. When we get a few months down the road it will be interesting to see if that will be enough to eventually help prices for wheat to help compete with those other crops.”
Otherwise it has been fairly quiet in the market. Looking forward, the market will be watching the dry conditions in the world and harvest progress in the Southern Hemisphere, as well as watching the U.S. export sales pace.