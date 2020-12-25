Spring wheat market shows strength ahead of holidays

Heading into the Christmas and New Year holidays, the spring wheat market was showing some strength, according to Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

Looking at the Minneapolis March futures over the middle two weeks of December, prices gained about 25 cents. On Dec. 21, when Olson gave this report, those prices were trading around $5.68. That pushes most cash bids in the region over $5 with prices ranging from $4.95 to $5.40.

“One thing that gave a boost to the market was that there was an announcement that Russia will implement a wheat export tax starting on Feb. 15, which will amount to $30 a ton,” Olson said. “The reasoning for doing that is to curb domestic food prices. Obviously, that did support prices.

“I do think it’s a bit questionable how much impact it will actually have,” she continued. “Russian wheat sales are already ahead of last year’s pace, and it could just be that announcement encourages customers to speed up their purchases if they do implement that in February.

Also, we’ve been hearing some news that the producers in Russia have been reluctant to sell, so we’ll see what comes out of that.”

One factor that has been keeping markets a bit at bay is the fact that harvest in the Southern Hemisphere is currently in progress. After three years of drought, Australia is now predicting a record crop this year. Harvest reports so far indicate that yields are even better than expected and the crop is also of good quality.