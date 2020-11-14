As sunflower harvest in the Northern Plains was entering its final stages, sunflower prices at the region’s crush plants were moving up.
“Nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices at the crush plants were up 25-45 cents following the rally in the soy complex on the Chicago Board of Trade,” according to John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, commenting in the Nov. 9 NSA newsletter.
“Overall, NuSun and high-oleic prices continue to trade above the 60-day moving average at the crush plants,” he said, adding that 2021 new crop was up 20-45 cents.
As of Nov. 9, NuSun prices were listed at $18.15 per hundredweight for delivery in November and December at the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., and $18.10 at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D.
High-oleic sunflower prices were $18.10 per hundredweight for delivery in November and December at Enderlin and $18.05 at West Fargo. November high-oleic prices at Pingree, N.D., were listed at $17.50, while prices at Hebron, N.D., were listed at $16.80.
Sandbakken also noted that new crop 2021 sunflower prices are out at both the Cargill and ADM plants. At West Fargo, the NuSun new crop 2021 price was $18.30 cash and $18 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. At the Enderlin plant, new crop prices were listed at $18.35 cash and $17.85 with an AOG.
High-oleic 2021 new crop contracts at Enderlin were listed at $18.60 cash and $18.10 with an AOG. At West Fargo, new crop high-oleic contracts were listed at $18.40 cash and $18.10 with an AOG.
Meanwhile, sunflower producers took advantage of some very favorable weather conditions the first week of November to make some good progress in harvesting this year’s crop. Harvest was complete in Minnesota as of Nov. 9, while North Dakota producers had completed 85 percent of this year’s harvest, well ahead of the five-year average of 66 percent. South Dakota producers had completed 74 percent of harvest, just slightly behind the five-year average of 77 percent.
Harvest progress remains about one week ahead of the five-year average. Last year at this same time producers were struggling with extremely difficult harvest conditions.
“Per Oil World, global sunflower production for 2020-21 is forecast down 4.8 million metric tons (MMT) to 51.0 MMT from last year’s total and represents a three-year low,” Sandbakken said. “Drought-related yield reductions in the Black Sea region and area reduction for Argentina are mostly responsible for the decrease.
“Given the location of the crop losses, this bears watching as international trade would assume much of the impact and could open some market opportunities,” he continued. “In the near-term, U.S. harvest progress, yield and crop quality will continue to be key to prices going forward.”
Sandbakken also pointed out that producers should also consider the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower as it’s the only oilseed that pays premiums for oil content above 40 percent.
Crush plants offer premiums on oil content above 40 percent at a rate of 2 percent for each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent. This pushes a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight.