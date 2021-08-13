100 years of hybridization improves drought tolerance

When it comes to hot and dry growing seasons, 2021 is in the top three for Minnesota.
You wouldn’t know it by looking at the cornfields though. The corn has a dark green color, stands tall, and is developing ears.
That’s surprising considering Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport recorded 22 days with temperatures of 90 degrees or above in June and July 2021. Only 1988 (30 days) and 1933 (26 days) had more days of 90-degree and above temperatures in those two months.
It takes about 25 inches of moisture to produce a 150-170 bushel per acre corn crop, and rainfall across much of the state is 8-10 inches below normal.
So why do many cornfields look as good as they do?
Farming practices are keeping moisture in place.
In addition, corn products have come a long way.
“I remind growers as we are out there in the field that our germplasm has surpassed anything we had back in 1988,” said Kyle Johnson, an agronomist for Dekalb in central and eastern Minnesota.
“The biggest aspect to selecting hybrids is the germplasm,” he said. “With Dekalb, it’s always strong roots, strong stalks, so when we dig up our roots, you can see the root structure and how deep they are. They pull moisture and nutrients out of the soil.”
Fortunately, while Minnesota hasn’t experienced a drought for several years, seed companies, like Bayer, continually invest to protect yield in drought conditions.
Improved genetics is a big reason that corn plants look as healthy as they do, said Brian Olson, manager of the Bayer Water Utilization Learning Center in Gothenburg, Neb.
The Gothenburg Learning Center’s focus has been on developing corn products that are very resilient, Olson said.
After working on DroughtGard biotechnology traits for the last 10 years, the center has shifted to “Tough Acre” corn products.
DroughtGard Hybrids technology used a gene derived from Bacillus subtilus to reduce the impacts of drought stress.
“Tough Acre” products are identified as products that have stability across a wide range of environments.
“Sometimes you have early-season dry conditions, sometimes you have late-season dry conditions,” Olson said. “What corn products are really going to respond and be able to flower, pollinate correctly to set that kernel? These are the type of things that are going on at the center. There is a large breeding and testing group that is trying to find those corn products that are really able to respond to the varying situations that can occur on these dryland acres, and the learning center contributes to this effort.”
Over the last 10-15 years, breeders and data scientists have increased their understanding of the corn genome and mapping of certain characteristics – such as drought tolerance and disease resistance.
In fact, data scientists can make “simulated computer crosses” that can predict what’s going to occur in corn crosses.
“We still need to do the field testing, but you can eliminate certain products. We are looking for certain diseases characteristics in addition to understanding how the corn is going to respond to dry conditions,” he said. “We can go through there and eliminate the corn products that don’t have that genetic code for the disease resistance.”
He added that several genetic markers have been identified that help the corn plant make it through drought.
“The biggest time that corn plant is using water is going to be from the VT to R2 timeframe,” he said. “Having some hot dry windy weather during that time, it puts some stress out there that makes a difficult situation for corn – so there are certain corn products that respond better than others to that difficult pollination window,” Olson said.
Chief among those is the development of a good root system that goes more than 3 feet deep.
“You can go all the way back to when corn was first a hybrid, and you can see a significant increase in the ability of the plant to withstand stress,” he said.
Research has begun on developing root systems that can consistently explore a 4-foot soil profile, he said.
Developing Bt traits to control corn rootworm is now being followed by new RNAi technology through Smartstax PRO to protect the root system, he added.
Getting the corn plant to shed pollen and receive pollination, set a kernel, and grow the kernel under difficult conditions is also required.
For May 1-July 30, the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service recorded as little as 4-8 inches of cumulative precipitation in parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota.
Rainfall amounts of 8-20 inches were recorded across southern and southeastern Minnesota. The crop was rated 38 percent good-to-excellent and 41 percent fair in late July – pretty good considering the hot and dry conditions.
Proactive crop farming
Dekalb Agronomist Kyle Johnson tells farmers to use an insecticide if corn rootworm beetle counts are high. He also recommends using a fungicide to protect high yield potential acres during the stressful environmental period we are in.
“Focus first on our high yielding environments where you can have that yield protection – if there is continuous corn, those acres, but also select early day – or 90-day RM groups, so we can keep that plant health and stay green on the earlier-season hybrids,” he said.
He recommends using a ground rig at 20 gallons of water per acre for fungicide applications. If an airplane is used, at least 3 gallons of water per acre are needed. The idea is to maximize the water volume put out on the corn and have very good fungicide coverage.
The fungicide will help protect the integrity of the stalk under drought stress.
“Protect the high potential yielding acres first,” Johnson said. “Then, we move onto protecting against disease and maintaining plant integrity, such as plant health, stay green, and stalk strength into the harvest season.”
With corn silage harvest arriving soon, farmers will begin to estimate the size of the 2021 grain harvest this fall. Rain and snow will be needed to replenish the water table.
As farmers begin to plan for 2022, high quality corn seed will be needed to continue to raise corn under stressful weather conditions.