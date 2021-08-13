100 years of hybridization improves drought tolerance

When it comes to hot and dry growing seasons, 2021 is in the top three for Minnesota.

You wouldn’t know it by looking at the cornfields though. The corn has a dark green color, stands tall, and is developing ears.

That’s surprising considering Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport recorded 22 days with temperatures of 90 degrees or above in June and July 2021. Only 1988 (30 days) and 1933 (26 days) had more days of 90-degree and above temperatures in those two months.

It takes about 25 inches of moisture to produce a 150-170 bushel per acre corn crop, and rainfall across much of the state is 8-10 inches below normal.

So why do many cornfields look as good as they do?

Farming practices are keeping moisture in place.

In addition, corn products have come a long way.

“I remind growers as we are out there in the field that our germplasm has surpassed anything we had back in 1988,” said Kyle Johnson, an agronomist for Dekalb in central and eastern Minnesota.

“The biggest aspect to selecting hybrids is the germplasm,” he said. “With Dekalb, it’s always strong roots, strong stalks, so when we dig up our roots, you can see the root structure and how deep they are. They pull moisture and nutrients out of the soil.”

Fortunately, while Minnesota hasn’t experienced a drought for several years, seed companies, like Bayer, continually invest to protect yield in drought conditions.

Improved genetics is a big reason that corn plants look as healthy as they do, said Brian Olson, manager of the Bayer Water Utilization Learning Center in Gothenburg, Neb.