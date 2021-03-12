2021 growing season right around the corner

It’s full speed ahead for the 2021 growing season.
Winter was relatively mild in the southern two-thirds of Minnesota, and it looks like planting will begin early.
The Climate Prediction Center’s forecast calls for equal chance of above or below normal rainfall and temperatures for March and into May. Persistent drought remains across the Dakotas and into extreme western Minnesota.
Under Risk Management Agency crop insurance rules, the first planting date for wheat and small grains is March 21 in southern Minnesota, and April 1 in northern Minnesota. The first planting date for corn in Minnesota is April 11, and for soybeans is April 21.
So, it’s time to make a final to-do list ahead of planting.
Recently, we asked University of Minnesota Extension educators Dave Nicolai (eastern Minnesota) and Jared Goplen (western Minnesota) for items they would include in a planting preparation checklist.
These items may help growers think about what needs to get done prior to planting, or perhaps it will just spur some new ideas or thoughts for each grower’s own list.
Final to-do list ahead of planting
1) Soil tests are up-to-date and thorough.
2) Consultation is completed on fertility – for both macro and micronutrients. Fertility prescriptions for precision ag are in place and work with all equipment.
3) Plans for nitrogen application are completed and finalized with the dealer.
4) Private Pesticide Applicator certification is completed. Labels are read and understood now. Have learned and can work with traits, herbicides, and insecticides. Correct devices are in place for documenting weather, wind, and product placement when applying herbicide.
5) Seed and chemical storage areas are clean. Seed is home. Seed treatments are completed.
6) Machinery is ready to go. Planters are calibrated. Extra wrenches and tools are in each tractor/truck to complete tasks/repairs.
7) All custom work is reserved, with good communication between provider and customer.
8) Electronics are all working and up-to-date. Subscriptions for cellular data, mapping services, and aps are renewed and updated for the growing season.
9) Contacts are updated with 2021 phone numbers of seasonal members for the planting/growing season team. Are there areas where cell phone coverage won’t work and are plans in place for communication in spite of that?
10) Fire extinguishers are checked and ready for the season. Boots, jeans, jackets, gloves and sunglasses are checked and in good condition. Seasonal members also have proper protective gear and clothing/boots to do job properly and safely. Box of disposable masks in each tractor, truck, and shop for trips to town.
More to think about
With longer days, now it’s time to take a drive around each farm field to look for rocks, any debris, damage to telephone poles or posts, or other concerns that might be noticeable ahead of the growing season. Is water running in the tile lines or ditches? Are there any clues that tile lines are damaged?
“If we do get a lot of rain in April, then you don’t want to till wet soil or ‘mud-in’ the crop seed. You could end up with poor emergence due to poor soil-to-seed contact and lumps in the soil, as well as increased soil compaction,” Goplen said.
In areas with little to no snow, growers will soon have the opportunity to test out equipment ahead of planting.
“Once you get the planting equipment ready to go, consider adding a bit of seed to the planter or drill to test it out ahead of ‘go-time’ if you have a small patch of fit soil,” he said.
Oftentimes there are small areas on the south side of groves or on light soil where you can actually put the planter into the soil for 100-200 feet. This allows the grower to check for seed depth and seed-to-soil contact, and identify any issues with the drill or planter, including monitors, row units, and more.
Minimizing sidewall compaction with planters is important for good corn root growth. Planting at a consistent depth will make for a uniform crop.
“I know from personal experience, you can find some weird issues,” Goplen said. “If you do have to order parts or make changes, it’s really nice to have some extra time before planting season gets to full speed.”
Plan ahead to take time for checking behind the planter.
“There’s a lot of cool technology out there these days, but none of it actually replicates actually digging for the seed and checking seed placement depth, and seed-to-soil contact,” he said.
Insects
The University of Minnesota and cooperators will be monitoring black cutworm (spring) and true armyworm (late spring/early summer usually) with pheromone traps.
Soybean cyst nematode symptoms can interact with sudden death syndrome, brown stem rot and top dieback complex, of which stem canker seems to be more prevalent.
Brown marmorated stink bug rot and Japanese beetles are mostly a concern in southeast Minnesota.
Bean leaf beetle populations were increasing in west central Minnesota but recent cold weather may have knocked these back a bit.
Gowers should look for soybean gall midge and the University of Minnesota will be surveying also. It’s expected to find this mostly likely in west central and southwestern Minnesota.
“Some of these new issues show up on just a tiny fraction of your acres,” Goplen said. “Knowing they’re out there can be helpful in future planning.”
Minnesota experts will be monitoring European corn borer with light and pheromone traps, as well as degree day models, to help with time of scouting.
Corn rootworm issues have increased and root evaluations and adult scouting will be helpful – even in Bt-traited fields. University of Minnesota will be running a cooperative project this year.
Soybean aphids need monitoring mid-season – but scouting should start during mid- to late June in some indicator fields. That will provide a perspective on the overwintering and success of aphids moving from buckthorn to soybeans.
Two-spotted spider mites will be a concern (mid- to late season) if it’s hot and dry. Spider mite populations built up with last summer's drier weather.
Herbicide use
Nicolai suggests thinking about weed control and insect control on an individual field basis.
Identifying the weed spectrum across the field, and also recognizing weed seedlings are important skills.
If giant ragweed is a problem, Nicolai wants growers to consider allowing it to germinate and emerge and then taking tillage equipment across the field to wipe it out. Cultivation has a place in weed control, too.
Lambs quarter also typically germinates and emerges earlier.
For waterhemp, growers will need to use a herbicide that contains some residual weed control, because waterhemp germinates for several months throughout the summer.
“You make an early pre-emergence herbicide application, and then you may need to come back another time when the crop is fairly small with another residual herbicide,” he said.
He added that growers are talking about using Roundup Ready Xtend or Enlist products. With the Enlist program, mixing the product correctly is important so you don’t cause products to precipitate out, not-so-fondly referred to as “making cottage cheese.”
If growers are using a product like Liberty herbicide, weeds need to be less than 3-4 inches in height, he added.
“You can be pre-emptive and we know that pre-emergence herbicides in many of these conditions are very well warranted, especially with a history of waterhemp, lambsquarters and ragweed,” Nicolai said. “I would suggest a pre-emergence herbicide that has multiple sites of action especially when controlling waterhemp.”
Each year, new sprayer products are introduced. Goplen encourages growers to be familiar with those products ahead of planting.
“When it is time to go, you don’t want to be out in the sprayer, looking up the label and trying to remember which nozzles you’re supposed to be using, how many gallons per acre to use and other application requirements,” he said. “I encourage growers to study labels now and take notes, so they’ll be ready to go.”
Minnesota Farm Guide wishes every grower a good 2021 growing season!
About the photos: Photos courtesy of Jared Goplen, University of Minnesota Extension educator.