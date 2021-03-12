2021 growing season right around the corner

It’s full speed ahead for the 2021 growing season.

Winter was relatively mild in the southern two-thirds of Minnesota, and it looks like planting will begin early.

The Climate Prediction Center’s forecast calls for equal chance of above or below normal rainfall and temperatures for March and into May. Persistent drought remains across the Dakotas and into extreme western Minnesota.

Under Risk Management Agency crop insurance rules, the first planting date for wheat and small grains is March 21 in southern Minnesota, and April 1 in northern Minnesota. The first planting date for corn in Minnesota is April 11, and for soybeans is April 21.

So, it’s time to make a final to-do list ahead of planting.

Recently, we asked University of Minnesota Extension educators Dave Nicolai (eastern Minnesota) and Jared Goplen (western Minnesota) for items they would include in a planting preparation checklist.

These items may help growers think about what needs to get done prior to planting, or perhaps it will just spur some new ideas or thoughts for each grower’s own list.

Final to-do list ahead of planting

1) Soil tests are up-to-date and thorough.

2) Consultation is completed on fertility – for both macro and micronutrients. Fertility prescriptions for precision ag are in place and work with all equipment.

3) Plans for nitrogen application are completed and finalized with the dealer.

4) Private Pesticide Applicator certification is completed. Labels are read and understood now. Have learned and can work with traits, herbicides, and insecticides. Correct devices are in place for documenting weather, wind, and product placement when applying herbicide.