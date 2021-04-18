A good start, combating corn rootworm key for Minnesota corn growers

For Minnesota corn growers, planting season is here, and according to Josh Lamecker, Golden Harvest agronomist for Minnesota, it’s important to remember the basics.

“Make sure we have proper seeding depth along with proper seed bed preparation. Focus on the things you can control,” he said. “We want to make sure we have that proper seed bed, all leveled out, and that we’re not planting into adverse conditions – mud, poorly drained ground.”

Growers are able to overcome a lot of things during the growing season, but one thing that they can’t overcome is a poor job of planting, says Lamecker.

“The goal is to make sure we have uniform emergence,” he said. “Once we plant the crop, there’s a lot of different management things we can do during the entire growing season, but we can’t overcome a poor job of planting. It’s very crucial to take the time to make sure you’re getting the seed into the ground right and getting it off to a good start. That, to me, is where the season is won.”

One of the things corn growers in Minnesota continue to try and manage around is corn rootworm. In an effort to assist farmers, Syngenta has invested a lot of resources in an effort to help manage corn rootworm from a trait and chemical standpoint.

“The biggest thing going into the growing season is crop/field history so that we understand what our levels are,” Lamecker said. “For corn rootworm, focus on the fields you had issues with last year, and if you can’t rotate out of corn, there are some options you can try to help combat corn rootworm for the 2021 growing season.”