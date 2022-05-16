Adapting to variability required for 2022 growing season

After a cool, wet start to spring, a string of good planting weather was finally forecast.

Minnesota’s temperatures in mid-May reached highs in the 70s and 80s with nighttime temperatures in the 50s and 60s. It was the first time in a long time that the weather was nurturing for people, animals, and the growing season.

Below-normal temperatures occurred through most of January through April.

With snow and cold rain in late April, the 2022 planting season got off to a late start. Minnesota farmers had just 2 percent of their wheat, 8 percent of their potatoes and sugarbeets, 9 percent of corn, and 2 percent of soybeans planted by May 8. Minnesota Ag Statistics said that spring wheat was 48 percent behind the five-year-average; potatoes, 41 percent behind; sugarbeets, 55 percent behind; corn, 39 percent behind; and soybeans, 23 percent behind.

By May 15, those planting percentages were expected to change dramatically as farmers got into the fields.

“Anybody who has some drier fields is going,” said Tony Weis, Channel technical agronomist in Mankato. “The challenge is soil conditions and seed-to-soil contact, and how much farmers push their soil conditions.”

Weis said that farmers are doing a lot of field checks before planting this year.

If 2022 cornfields are too cold or wet to plant, farmers are planting soybeans first.

Soybeans can handle variation in an emergence timeframe more than corn, and they are also better at compensating for emergence differences in terms of yield at the end of the growing season.

If the tillage tool going across the cornfields works up clods, the corn will have a more difficult time germinating and emerging uniformly. Corn plants do best when they resemble an even “picket fence.”

“Corn plants compete with each other, but the more uniform they are, they will each have more uniform ears,” Weis said. A corn plant that emerges 3-4 days later than its neighbors oftentimes doesn’t put on much of an ear, or no ear at all.

Uniformity in corn emergence is paramount for high yields.

As far as seed products, Weis said that Channel offers Roundup Ready Xtend soybeans with glyphosate and dicamba herbicide tolerance. XtendFlex soybeans offer tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate, and glufosinate (Liberty) herbicides.

SmartStax Technology offers two modes of built-in action to control corn rootworm. SmartStax PRO with new RNAi technology offers three modes of protection against corn rootworm and other above-ground pests, such as European corn borer, southwestern corn borer, fall armyworm, black cutworm and corn earworm.

Weis said that farmers have increased their awareness of both northern and western corn rootworm pressure and are responding by increasing their purchases of these products.

“Every year is a new year,” he said. “All of the pests that we deal with are ever-changing. Channel brings to the table – with the power of Bayer behind us – new technologies. It’s always very exciting for me to work for a company that has that kind of innovation coming on a yearly basis.”

He encourages farmers to take time this growing season to visit seed and test plots and look at the latest class of Channel corn hybrids, soybean varieties, and traits.

Although the 2022 growing season started out slow and frustrating, the seed is being planted and still holds great potential for a good crop.

