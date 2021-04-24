Application window widens with new Hagie STS Sprayers

Versatility is the essence of the new Hagie Self-Propelled Single-Tank Solution (STS) sprayer.

Machines designed for every spray pass, the Hagie STS12, STS16 and STS20 offer the Hagie signature front spray boom.

This boom, and this machine, allows the operator to quickly spray ahead of and/or right after planting – whether that’s for weed, disease or insect control or adding liquid-fertility for the crop.

The same sprayer is there throughout the growing season – for controlling later germinating weeds in soybeans, for fighting fungal diseases in sugarbeets, or for spraying aphids when they are ready to cause damage to the alfalfa.

With the ability to raise the front boom high, the sprayer moves through tasseling cornfields to apply fertilizer at just the right time to maximize yield and quality.

Late-season insect, weed or disease concerns can all be addressed with the Hagie sprayer, too.

It’s an all-around versatile sprayer whether the farmer is raising small grains, sugarbeets, oilseeds, alfalfa, corn or specialty crops.

John Deere is offering this all-new lineup of Hagie Self-Propelled Sprayers for model year 2022.

“Everything, except for the front spray boom, is different and new – from the cab, to the tank, to the engine,” said Newt Lingenfelter, who is involved with product development at Hagie Manufacturing.

The sprayer operator will spend long days in the Hagie STS sprayer, so the cab is designed for safety and ergonomics.

The John Deere X9 combine outside cab structure is used for the Hagie STS sprayer cab.