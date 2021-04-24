Application window widens with new Hagie STS Sprayers

Versatility is the essence of the new Hagie Self-Propelled Single-Tank Solution (STS) sprayer.
Machines designed for every spray pass, the Hagie STS12, STS16 and STS20 offer the Hagie signature front spray boom.
This boom, and this machine, allows the operator to quickly spray ahead of and/or right after planting – whether that’s for weed, disease or insect control or adding liquid-fertility for the crop.
The same sprayer is there throughout the growing season – for controlling later germinating weeds in soybeans, for fighting fungal diseases in sugarbeets, or for spraying aphids when they are ready to cause damage to the alfalfa.
With the ability to raise the front boom high, the sprayer moves through tasseling cornfields to apply fertilizer at just the right time to maximize yield and quality.
Late-season insect, weed or disease concerns can all be addressed with the Hagie sprayer, too.
It’s an all-around versatile sprayer whether the farmer is raising small grains, sugarbeets, oilseeds, alfalfa, corn or specialty crops.
John Deere is offering this all-new lineup of Hagie Self-Propelled Sprayers for model year 2022.
“Everything, except for the front spray boom, is different and new – from the cab, to the tank, to the engine,” said Newt Lingenfelter, who is involved with product development at Hagie Manufacturing.
The sprayer operator will spend long days in the Hagie STS sprayer, so the cab is designed for safety and ergonomics.
The John Deere X9 combine outside cab structure is used for the Hagie STS sprayer cab.
For the operator, the Hagie STS model features a category IV air filtration system and active carbon cab filter to provide fresh and clean air to the operator station. Positive air pressure keeps the cabin pressurized and contaminates out. The air is continuously filtered and circulated within the cab. This keeps the interior clean of contaminates.
In designing this system, engineers added a feature that allows for a “soft close” of the door. The door then seals itself tight. An entry “key” fob locks and unlocks the door and can open the door, as well, so the operator stays clean of any contaminates on the door handle.
For comfort, the Hagie STS cab can be ordered with a heated or ventilated massaging leather seat. The seat swivels up to 16 degrees to the left or right.
John Deere and Hagie leaders wanted sprayer operators to feel secure running a John Deere sprayer, as well as a Hagie sprayer. Along with the Generation 4 CommandCenter display and AutoTrac guidance in both brands of 2021 sprayers, they also feature the same chair arm controls – with the exception of a couple “buttons” slightly different for each brand.
Every STS Sprayer comes standard with JDLink connection, plus an integrated StarFire 6000 GPS receiver
“What that means is if you have a large co-op or ag service provider that has multiple machines in their fleet, they can have operators that are shifting from one machine to the other throughout the growing season,” Lingenfelter said. “Hopping from a John Deere sprayer into a Hagie sprayer is a seamless experience.”
Older Hagie sprayers feature a ladder at the rear of the machine plus a platform to walk along.
On the 2022 models, the entry ladder has been moved near the cab and automatically folds up when the sprayer is in use.
“This reduces the number of steps I take, so I gain efficiency, plus it helps from a cleanliness standpoint,” he said.
In addition, the direct cab entry ladder has all of the operator’s filling items on it. Optional product mixing and filling controls are located here.
“So for my main tank and my rinse tank, I’ve also got a key pad that I am able to control the rest of the solution system,” he said. “This is something that Hagie hasn’t had in the past. We’re pretty excited to have that type of control here on the ground, to really put you in control of filling the machine.”
The Hagie solution tank is located at the center of the sprayer to balance the weight of the machine. Three tank sizes are available – STS 12/1,200-gallons, STS 16/1,600-gallons, and the STS 20/2,000-gallons.
Rinse and fuel tanks are also mounted in the middle of the machine for balanced weight.
“We’ve been running durability testing for several months, and the in-wheel suspension, the frame, the drive system, the power – it fits and feels good with the 2,000-gallon tank,” said Travis Lawell, Hagie product manager.
Four boom sizes are available – 90-, 100-, 120- and 132-feet. Aluminum is used in the outer portions of the booms to reduce the weight. Active Wing Roll by Norac controls the boom height when spraying across uneven terrain.
The STS Sprayers offer up to 76 inches of underframe clearance so the crop remains unhurt by the sprayer.
PowrSpray technology allows up to 300-gallon-per-minute fills. Autoprime and onboard mixing allow operators to get back in the field quickly.
“We want to get back in the field, we want to be productive, and that’s where we are making our money – not when we’re sitting here filling,” Lawell said. “So getting that tank filled quickly is very important.”
With optional John Deere ExactApply technology, operators control droplet size, spray pressure, and individual nozzle control on the STS Sprayer. Pressure recirculation and optional System Air Purge technology can improve job quality and cleanout.
The Hagie STS models use the John Deere Powertech 9.0 liter engine, the same engines as used in the John Deere 8R tractors. The STS12 offers 300 horsepower, STS16/400 hp, and STS 20/400 hp with dual turbos.
Sprayers are sprinters. The machines comes out of the headlands and accelerate across the field, before coasting down. Then the sprayers must climb the hill or drive through a wet spot or deaccelerate quickly.
“We don’t need that 400 horsepower all the time,” Lawell said. “We’ll actually slow down, and that allows the power to go into the drive system where we need it the most.