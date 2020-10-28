BASF announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved its registration of Engenia® herbicide for over the top application in dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton.
The registration has an announced term of five years and includes new label enhancements to further reduce the potential for off-target movement. The new registration makes this critical tool available to farmers as they battle weed populations grown increasingly resistant to other herbicides.
“The need for Engenia herbicide is greater than ever before due to increased weed resistance. When the weeds win, farmers see the impact to their livelihoods, harvests and yields,” said Scott Kay, Vice President of U.S. Crop, BASF Agricultural Solutions. “Controlling resistant weeds is not only a physical challenge for farmers, it also can have a significant financial impact. It is estimated that certain resistant weed populations can reduce yields by 50 percent or more. This means that farmers planting dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybeans could potentially stand to lose more than $10 billion if they lost access to dicamba-based herbicides, like Engenia herbicide.”
Based on BASF’s proprietary BAPMA technology, Engenia herbicide offers the most advanced dicamba formulation on the market. It has the lowest use rate available for dicamba-tolerant crops and offers the lowest volatility dicamba salt. Engenia herbicide controls more than 200 broadleaf weeds, including glyphosate-resistant weeds, and provides an additional, effective site of action.
Farmers continue to note their satisfaction with Engenia herbicide weed control performance. In a 2019 Kynetec and Stratus survey of soybean growers who used Engenia herbicide, nearly 4 out of 5 were highly satisfied with the product.
Label Enhancements
The new Engenia herbicide registration includes updated label enhancements to further reduce the potential for off-target applications. The new label adds the following requirements:
· An approved pH buffering adjuvant to be tank-mixed with every Engenia application, eliminating any need to measure the spray mixture’s pH.
· A down-wind application buffer of 240 feet in counties without Endangered Species Act (ESA) restrictions. The downwind buffer distance in counties with ESA restrictions is 310 feet.
· The new label includes calendar-based cut-off dates instead of growth-stage based application deadlines, simplifying its directions for use. The new cut-off dates are June 30 for soybeans and July 30 for cotton. Additional label updates can be viewed here.
Training
BASF continues to work with the EPA and state agencies to create state-specific training materials. The company will offer a robust training initiative for the 2021 season to ensure farmers and applicators are trained on the new Engenia herbicide label requirements.
“Knowing the proper application techniques and understanding the product label requirements is critical to maximizing Engenia herbicide on-target applications,” said Rick Chamblee, Director, Technical Service, U.S. Crop, BASF Agricultural Solutions. “We have trained more than 68,000 applicators since 2018 and will continue to invest in stewardship training to ensure farmers and applicators are prepared to make proper applications during the next growing season.”
Sentris and Engenia Prime
BASF will continue its long-term commitment to dicamba technology and rich legacy of innovation by providing farmers with even more solutions for controlling resistant weeds and producing on-target applications. The company plans to launch Sentris™ buffering technology and Engenia® Prime herbicide. Sentris, which will launch in time for use in the 2021 growing season, is a liquid buffering agent that when added to a dicamba spray solution, will increase and stabilize the solution pH and reduce the potential for volatility. It has also been proven to reduce the potential for tank-contamination by helping with spray system clean-out and hygiene. It will be another tool for farmers to use with their Engenia herbicide application mixes to help minimize the potential for off-target applications.
Engenia Prime will offer multiple sites of action and is most effective pre-emergent, to help farmers manage weed challenges while providing application timing flexibility. Engenia Prime is not yet registered for purchase or use and is awaiting EPA approval.
To learn more about Engenia herbicide, the new label and stewardship practices, visitwww.Engenia-updates.com