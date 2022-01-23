Corn yield winner credits seed, growing conditions for bumper crop

LEWISTON, Minn. – The southeast corner of Minnesota produced excellent 2021 corn yields, despite limited rainfall.

David Heublein and his wife, Jennifer Pospichal, of Lewiston, documented those high yields with their entries into the National Corn Growers Association’s 2021 Corn Yield Contest.

David was the winner of the Minnesota Conventional Non-Irrigated class. He used DEKALB, DKC60-80RIB and grew 301.0291 bushels per acre.

Jennifer won the Minnesota Minimum-Till (includes strip-till, mulch-till, and ridge-till) Non-Irrigated class also using DEKALB, DKC60-80 RIB. Her entry registered 298.34769 bushels per acre.

The couple has a small family farm and has entered the national contest several times since 1991.

“We’ve won a couple of times before, but we’ve never had 300 bushels per acre,” David said. “It’s a first for my career – to raise over 300. For us, it’s a big deal.

“We can’t take all of the credit, the Good Lord sent us a pretty good growing season,” he continued.

The contest is only open to National Corn Growers Association dues-paying members. There is also an entry fee of $75 per hybrid if entering online between May 3 and June 30. After that, the fee goes up to $110 per hybrid. To submit an entry, the grower provides information about the field, including planting date and inputs. The contest field must be at least 10 acres, and 1.25 acres or more must be harvested as shelled corn with a multiple row combine from the contest field.