Corn yield winner credits seed, growing conditions for bumper crop

LEWISTON, Minn. – The southeast corner of Minnesota produced excellent 2021 corn yields, despite limited rainfall.
David Heublein and his wife, Jennifer Pospichal, of Lewiston, documented those high yields with their entries into the National Corn Growers Association’s 2021 Corn Yield Contest.
David was the winner of the Minnesota Conventional Non-Irrigated class. He used DEKALB, DKC60-80RIB and grew 301.0291 bushels per acre.
Jennifer won the Minnesota Minimum-Till (includes strip-till, mulch-till, and ridge-till) Non-Irrigated class also using DEKALB, DKC60-80 RIB. Her entry registered 298.34769 bushels per acre.
The couple has a small family farm and has entered the national contest several times since 1991.
“We’ve won a couple of times before, but we’ve never had 300 bushels per acre,” David said. “It’s a first for my career – to raise over 300. For us, it’s a big deal.
“We can’t take all of the credit, the Good Lord sent us a pretty good growing season,” he continued.
The contest is only open to National Corn Growers Association dues-paying members. There is also an entry fee of $75 per hybrid if entering online between May 3 and June 30. After that, the fee goes up to $110 per hybrid. To submit an entry, the grower provides information about the field, including planting date and inputs. The contest field must be at least 10 acres, and 1.25 acres or more must be harvested as shelled corn with a multiple row combine from the contest field.
At harvest, an NCGA-approved supervisor must be present in the combine at harvest and at the elevator to certify the gross, tare, and harvest moisture.
No end rows are allowed in the test. With David’s six-row combine, he combines six rows, skips 18 rows, and combines six more rows until he has harvested 1.25 acres. The supervisor doesn’t let the truck hauling the corn out of their sight, and the corn is hauled to the local elevator for weighing. The supervisor then authenticates the scale ticket.
“We send in those slips, and the yield is calculated by the NCGA,” he said. “It’s fun and you can see what you can do. You have to harvest all the way across the field, and it is representative of what that field is producing.”
Growing conditions
The 2021 growing season was dry. David recorded no rain from June 1-18.
In nearby Altura, about 10 miles northeast of Lewiston, the DNR officially recorded growing season precipitation comparable to the site’s driest year-to-date.
As of June 23, Altura had received 9.93 inches compared with 16.94 for the average. The timing was significant because the driest year was 2009 with 12.41 inches accumulated, and the wettest year was 2019 with accumulated rainfall of 20.36 inches by that date.
Rainfall as of Oct. 20, 2021, reached 24.47 inches – like Altura’s driest year of 23.21 in 2009, and well-below accumulated normal precipitation of 33.2 inches, and the 2019 wettest year record-breaker amount of 43.83 inches.
For those who are interested, Altura completed 2021 with 28.13 inches of precipitation to become the region’s driest year. The 2009 precipitation finished at 29.44 inches.
At the Lewiston farm, there was just enough rain to keep the corn going.
“Maybe it forced the roots to go deeper to get nutrients,” David said. “We weren’t sure what we were going to have. At one point, the corn was curling for lack of moisture.”
For the conventional tillage field, David made a pass in the spring with the field cultivator. A pass was also done in the fall with a ripper following soybean production.
For minimum-till, a single pass was completed in the spring with the field cultivator.
“We have some rolling land, our topography is hilly, so we’re pretty careful about avoiding a lot of tillage,” he said.
The couple specifically chose DKC60-80 RIB seed for their 2021 high yield entries.
“I think the new genetics that are in the seed are really helping us with the variability we have in our growing season,” he said.
The 110-day hybrid is advertised with excellent Goss’s Wilt tolerance, good emergence and seedling vigor, strong stalks, excellent green snap tolerance, foliar disease tolerance, good flex and girth, and response to fungicide and other intensive management practices.
As a VT Double PRO RIB corn product, the hybrid protects against aboveground pests, including European corn borer, and is tolerant to glyphosate.
“With the corn borer protection, it’s a better fit here,” he said. Corn borer infestations hurt the shank holding the corn ear, so there are many more ears on the ground.
Tar spot is a new disease that corn farmers are battling. It arrived later in the 2021 growing season, David said, but the corn hybrid had good resistance to it.
“Fungicides help with that leaf disease,” he said, adding that one application of fungicide was applied at tasseling.
Their other production practices included planting corn on 2020’s soybean fields and planting as early as possible.
For fertility, they determined how much nitrogen to apply to achieve their yield goals. Along with a split application of nitrogen, they also used ESN polymer-coated urea.
“It’s a wonderful product, but this year it’s more expensive than urea,” he said. “We do believe it sticks around longer, and therefore helps our yield. It breaks down with heat or moisture.”
David and Jennifer’s farming philosophy focuses on deciding on their end goals and then “setting the table” to reach those goals.
“We go for a good yield on all our acres,” David said. “If it clicks and the weather is just right, as it happened this year, I credit that to the Good Lord.”