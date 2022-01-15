Corn yields mostly impressive despite limited rainfall

Despite a lack of rainfall, Minnesota produced an exceptional corn crop in 2021.

Numbers from the November Minnesota Ag Stats show an average yield of 186 bushels per acre – up an astounding 8 bushels from the October estimate of 178 bushels per acre.

While the 2021 yields couldn’t match 2020’s average of 191 bushels per acre, Minnesota farmers produced more corn in 2021. Minnesota’s 2021 production was 1.45 billion bushels (BB) compared to 1.43 BB in 2020.

The 2021 corn is excellent quality, which shows that the Land of 10,000 Lakes produces good corn with less-than-normal rainfall.

“We were very impressed with the corn yields given the limited rainfall this year,” said Jeff Coulter, University of Minnesota professor and Extension agronomist.

Areas of the state that were dry the first half of the growing season but received plentiful rain in August and September (without wind) generally did well.

“Those areas that were very dry throughout all of the growing season, the yields were lower than we would have liked,” he added.

What is more surprising is how well the corn pollinated and developed kernels during July 2021’s dryness.

The month finished second-driest on record on a statewide basis, and driest on record in many northern Minnesota counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Climate Journal (https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/climate/journal/drought-2021.html), with most areas receiving less than half of the normal precipitation.