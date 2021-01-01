Disease management needed for long-term soybean production

Minnesota had mostly beautiful soybean fields in 2020. The average yield was 51 bushels per acre – the second highest average yield ever and just below 2016’s record 52 bushels.

Keeping those yields moving higher takes a long-term commitment to disease prevention and control. The three sides to the disease triangle are the right environment, the presence of the host (soybeans), and the presence of the pathogen.

New diseases continue to move into the area, said Dean Malvick, University of Minnesota plant pathologist, who recently highlighted some soybean diseases during the Prairie Grains Conference. Held virtually, the conference was sponsored by the Minnesota Wheat checkoff, the Minnesota Soybean checkoff and many other organizations and groups.

New information on white mold

Very difficult to manage, white mold has caused significant challenges for growers.

White mold is caused by the fungus Sclerotinia sclerotiorum. This fungus survives from year-to-year in soil or stems in the form of hard black masses of mycelium (sclerotia), according to the University of Minnesota soybean website.

Common symptoms of white mold are lesions that develop first at the stem nodes during or after flowering. The lesions can expand and kill stems, and leaves can turn gray-green before dying. White mold is often observed on the infected stems.

Using soybean varieties that are partially resistant is a good strategy if white mold is a concern, Malvick said.

There is information that some new herbicide-resistant varieties have expressed low resistance to white mold. He heard of some farms in southern Minnesota where this occurred over the past few years. Double-checking on white mold resistance ratings is important when selecting varieties.