The 2019 crop year was cold, wet and windy; but many Minnesota producers still managed to grow large yields in some of their fields.
Among them was Bill Rogotzke of Sanborn, Minn. He earned one of the two top Minnesota placings in the Asgrow National Yield Contest.
Since its start in 2012, this yield contest inspires farmers to push their soybean yields. The Asgrow-sponsored event also encourages farmers to try out new technologies for higher yields.
Planting Asgrow AG20X9 (2.0 maturity) soybeans in late May, Rogotzke raised 78 bushels per acre.
The yield was verified by his Asgrow dealer, Jack Larson Seeds.
“The early-planted beans were really good,” he said. “The late-planted beans weren’t so good.”
The winning soybeans were planted May 25-26 in 10-inch rows with 150,000 seeds per acre. Rogotzke got about 200 acres planted. Soybean planting was finished on June 6.
He’s raised high yielding soybeans before. The fields are productive, and he applies phosphate and potash with the intent of getting 60 bushels per acre.
“We’ve been fertilizing soybeans for 20 years,” he said. “We were finding where bean yields were going down while we were getting the good corn yields. It seemed like the soybeans were running out of fertility.
“We took our P and K from the corn side and split that up so the beans are getting some, too. We fertilize every acre, every year with P and K.”
The Rogotzke crew completes fieldwork and relies on Meadowland Farmers Co-op when they need fertilizer or other inputs applied. They also use a seed treatment on every seed. Cruiser Maxx contains insecticide and fungicides to protect soybeans from early-season insects as well as Rhizoctonia, Phytophthora, Pythium and Fusarium rot. Rogotzke hasn’t needed to spray for soybean aphids in July or August for about 15 years.
He likes to keep it simple. No manure is used on the farm, and white mold hasn’t been an issue.
“We own all our land and nematodes are not really a problem, so we can stay on the offensive side of the soybeans and don’t have to play defense,” he said.
Farming is not without its challenges in Redwood County, though. A couple of years ago, a tornado took out a grove and 20 acres of corn.
The herbicide program includes applying Dual (Site of Action 15) and Authority First (SOA 14 and 2) after planting and before the soybeans emerge. They use Roundup (SOA 9) and Select (SOA 1) as their post-emerge herbicides to clean up weeds that make it through the soil surface.
“We plant Xtend beans, but we haven’t had to use the Xtend products yet,” he said, adding that waterhemp hasn’t really been an issue for the fields. “Our biggest issue is Giant Ragweed. That’s where we’ve added the Dual to the Authority First on the front side. We added some Cobra for Giant Ragweed on the later-planted soybeans that were planted on 30-inch rows, because we had some escapes when the canopy didn’t close.”
The Asgrow AG20X9 variety ranged from 20 to 32 inches in height in 2019.
For 2020, corn planting could begin on April 11, and soybeans could begin on April 21 to meet crop insurance parameters.
Rogotzke’s biggest advice to Minnesota farmers in 2020 is short and sweet. He hopes farmers will follow it.
“We can always be optimistic and hope for the best,” he said, and really, that’s why Asgrow holds a yield contest in the first place. We can always hope for the best.