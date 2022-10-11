Emerado InVigor showcase highlights canola, beans

EMERADO, N.D. – During their showcase plot tour this summer in Emerado, BASF highlighted some exciting varieties for farmers, including InVigor canola hybrid plots, soybeans, and the company’s first entry into wheat.

“We had a very good tour and a good crowd – about 90 people showed up,” said Craig Hanson, BASF area manager for eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. The plot tour location demonstrated how the canola and soybeans survived after strong winds (70-72 miles per hour) came through in July – just four miles from their Emerado InVigor site.

“There was major tree line damage. Here at our site, the canola was wind-whipped, but because the canola was further along in its development, it came out of it well,” Hanson said.

The showcase highlighted new InVigor hybrids for 2023, new and existing soybean varieties, crop protection solutions and a session with the BASF breeding and chemical advisor team.

“In addition to our InVigor canola and Xitavo soybeans, we were also highlighting our hybrid wheat – Ideltis. We like showing it to people to get the name out there and it looks really good growing out here,” Hanson said. “We have been working on it for a long time and it is our introduction into wheat.”

Ideltis won’t be available commercially for 4-5 more years, but the wheat technology promises to be high-yielding and have a stable yield. It is also high in quality with high protein and a good disease package – the best of both worlds.

“This is the wheat future of BASF. Ideltis is still in the seed production raising stage – we are trying to get more seed,” he said.

Hanson said it will take some time to bring the wheat to market because of seed production and the need to keep the seed pure.

“We are planning to have three different varieties, including some winter lines to bring to market for North Dakota and Montana growers,” he said.

Canola and soybean hybrids in the Emerado showcase were geared for the eastern side of North Dakota up to Canada and northwestern Minnesota.

Hanson pointed out that InVigor released the 300 series within the last couple of years. The series has improved high-yielding varieties with the popular “pod-shatter reduction” trait, which reduces the amount of pod shatter during harvest.”

L340PC and L345PC

“The most popular hybrids in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota are 340 and 345. They complement each other because they are varieties that are a little bit different from each other and are the backbone of our canola in this part of the country,” Hanson said.

He explained that InVigor’s “rock-solid” 233 has been around for few years and is still a good variety on a lot of different soil types.

“However, when moving north to the Canadian border, 233 gets to be a little bit out of its maturity zone. It is a longer-maturity hybrid. That is where we concentrate more on our 340 and 345,” Hanson said.

Both L340PC and L345PC are targeted to I-94 going north – and especially from Highway 200 north to the Canadian border.

Longer-maturity canola hybrids flower longer, so they are more geared to the northern conditions. They can take advantage of the cooler weather and can have higher yields.

The shorter-maturity hybrids are targeted more to Fargo going south.

“With a shorter variety, the hybrid flowers less time and is not exposed to the heat as much,” he said.

Hanson explained how L340PC and L345PC are improved varieties.

“L340PC stands well and can have some population swings from medium to high. It is very good-yielding,” he said.

L345PC is a “little bit taller” and the standability isn’t as quite as long as L340PC.

“We actually encourage growers to plant thinner. Sometimes people think it is a lower seeding cost. That’s true, but as you move farther north, that variety can become very good-yielding, as long as it is well-managed,” Hanson explained. “It is one of those varieties that, if you can find a field that doesn’t have excess nitrogen on it, you can seed it, cut the populations down, and it will stand better.”

BASF has expanded its Xitavo soybean varieties for growers. Xitavo soybean seed is owned by MS Technologies and distributed by BASF.

“BASF has accelerated the MS Technologies and we have all the northern varieties with early maturities from .1-.7,” he said.

It can be a good idea to have a “balancing act,” where growers use different maturities in the hopes that one will gain more yield and put on more pods.

Hanson explained canola maturities run the opposite from soybean maturities.

“As we go north from Emerado, a .5 soybean maturity will work well, while Fargo and south could use a 2.8 maturity and can take advantage of the longer season,” he said. “If we can get to the Oct. 1-10 timeframe before the first frost, the beans can put on more pods and get higher yields.”

In that case, maturities from .6-.9 do a lot better than lower maturities with better yields.

“We had two defensive soybean varieties, two offensive varieties and two adapted varieties, so we are well rounded for whatever type growers need,” Hanson said.

Soybean varieties are said to have offensive or defensive traits. Offensive traits are about producing big yields – a long-lasting canopy and the ability to capture or efficiently use water and nutrients. Defensive traits are those that confer resistance to key pests and stresses.

“Those producers in eastern North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota that have had Iron Deficiency Chlorosis (IDC) in their soybean fields need an offensive soybean in order to maximize yield,” he said. “A defensive bean is needed to defend against pests.”

A balance of the two beans is a “good way to go,” Hanson said. Offensive beans can yield better in situations where IDC is not a problem, while defensive beans take over in areas where IDC is a problem.

“The two are balanced and will give growers a higher average yield over his entire field,” Hanson said.

If soybeans are grown in an area where it doesn’t freeze until late October, a longer-maturing variety from .6-.9 can work well and maximize yields.

“With all our varieties, we are committed to bringing growers the best varieties for 2023 planting and beyond,” Hanson concluded

For more on Xitavo soybeans, see https://www.xitavosoybeanseed.com, and for more on InVigor canola, see https://agriculture.basf.us/crop-protection/products/seeds/invigor.html.