Farmers only have to go as far as their computers this winter to learn more about farm rental agreements for 2021.
“What is a Fair Farm Rental Agreement?” is a popular University of Minnesota Extension course held annually across the state. This winter, the meetings will be given as webinars, said David Bau, University of Minnesota Extension Ag Business Management educator.
The reason for the change is the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz put a four-week “pause” on many activities throughout the state from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18, with hopes of reducing the number of infections. Minnesota’s hospitals were trending toward reaching full capacity already by Nov. 18.
The workshops are all listed at extension.umn.edu/courses-and-events/farmland-rental-workshop. Pre-registration is required to attend, and a link to a Zoom webinar is sent to each registrant.
For those people who don’t have internet, please call Katie Carr, program coordinator at 612-624-7182 to connect with audio-only.
2020
For many farmers, 2020 was a mixed bag. Livestock was euthanized because of COVID-19 illness in the employees working at processing facilities. Prices for grains and oilseeds were below breakeven for most of the year. Wind and hail storms plus drought hurt yields.
Generally, though, farmers had a pretty good year financially, according to Bau. He worked out three different yield comparisons and farmers who had normal or high yields showed a net profit. Only those with low yields lost money, but with government payments, many farmers may fare all right.
“We were dry later on this summer, which really hurt our yields at the end,” he said. “So there are some farmers that got some poorer yields, but they’ll hopefully have crop insurance for something like that and then have on top the government payments.”
The demand for soybeans is real, he said, with South America actually buying U.S. soybeans. China has purchased U.S. soybeans, too, but those sales could dry up depending on political tension or prices.
“The unusual price increase is basically more about the world economy than the U.S. economy, which hopefully will continue,” he said.
2021
Bau has input costs for 2021 going up slightly.
“They’ll probably go up more in 2021, because of how 2020 is turning out with farmers’ incomes,” he said. “So that’s the direction for next year.”
Seed costs in Minnesota have been going down for the last few years, as farmers have tried to cut costs. He thinks that trend may reverse in 2021.
As far as rental rates, Bau has frequently stated that land rental rates are slow to rise and slow to come back down. Rental rates were flat from 2019 to 2020, according to National Ag Statistics numbers.
Within the Adult Farm Business Management program, rental rates went down less than half a percent between 2018 and 2019.
“Now with good income, I’m predicting rents in 2021 to be flat – just because that is the trend right now – or no change. I would expect, due to the economics of the 2020 crop year that the rents will pick up a little in 2021,” he said.
He pointed out that the CME Group Exchange futures contracts for 2021 weren’t as good as they were for late 2020.
“Actually, I show losses in my budgets for the 2021 corn and soybeans without government payments,” he said.
As farmers negotiate their rental agreements for 2021, he encourages them to let landowners know they just had their best year after in five years of losses going backward from the 2018 corn crop. Prices don’t look any better for 2021, so rentals rates would be best left unchanged.
“The ’21 prices are not near as good as ’20 prices, and they get worse the farther out you go,” he added. “You can sell 2024 on the Board right now, but those prices get worse instead of better.”
He encourages farmers and landowners to visit https://extension.umn.edu/business/farmland-rent-and-economics online to learn what’s a fair price to pay for land rent, and what should a landowner charge for rent. Worksheets are available that can help individuals understand their own situation, and the virtual workshops can help provide realistic numbers for estimates.
“I always encourage both partners to get information for the negotiation process,” Bau said.