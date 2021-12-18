FIRST southern/central MN trials test drought resilience

The 2021 FIRST – Farmers’ Independent Research of Seed Technologies – tests are complete and show how seed products performed in dry or drought conditions.

At its most intense moments in late July 2021, “extreme drought” (D3) covered 22 percent of Minnesota, while another 75 percent was listed as “severe” drought (D2).

August, September, and October rain rescued some of the Minnesota crops.

By late November, extreme drought remained only on 1 percent of the state, with less severe drought conditions remaining on another 47 percent, according to the Drought Monitor.

“Overall, there were surprisingly good yields for many, but not all farmers,” said Mark Querna, FIRST manager for southern Minnesota, “but almost all of my plot hosts talked about not getting enough rain.”

FIRST offers unbiased comparisons of seed genetics almost as quickly as FIRST plots are harvested. All 2021 FIRST results are found at www.firstseedtests.com. At firstsseedtests.com/signup, agriculturists can register to follow along with the very interesting FIRST harvest reports across the U.S.

Minnesota’s FIRST plots are managed by Querna (southern Minnesota) and Ed and Darlyne Dahle (central Minnesota). Luke Brendemuhl manages FIRST plots throughout the Red River Valley. Their replicated and standard operating procedures at each FIRST test location are designed to obtain a precise comparison between products.

Look for the Red River Valley summary in the Dec. 17 issue of Farm & Ranch Guide, as well as under the Minnesota/North Dakota region Harvest Reports and Regional Summaries found at firstseedtests.com.