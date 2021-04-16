Growing season cools off/Slows down corn planting

What appeared to be an early start to the 2021 growing season changed in mid-April with freezing temperatures and snow.

Most of Minnesota was considered dry in March, but the National Weather Service indicated drought removal was likely for April. Minnesota’s southwest corner was forecast in persistent drought.

On April 5, a high temperature of 88 degrees was reported at Redwood Falls and Granite Falls. Temperatures in many communities were the warmest recorded for so early in spring, according to the Minnesota State Climatology office.

Three high temperature records were set at the Southern Research & Outreach Center, Waseca – April 5, 81 degrees, and April 6, 85 degrees. Temperatures averaged 10.4 degrees warmer than average.

Southeast Minnesota receive up to 0.5-inch rain for April 7-13, with the remainder of Minnesota’s crop growing regions receiving from 0.5-3 inches of rain for that timeframe.

Arctic air moved down through the Central U.S. to create cold conditions for April 13-18 along with mixed snow and rain across Minnesota.

Temperatures were expected to remain in the 50s for the last full week of April.

Pastures were greening up nicely and improving in mid-April following rain and snow. Farmers planted 19 percent of their oats and 7 percent of their spring wheat by April 11.

Scattered plantings of barley, potatoes and sugarbeets were reported by the Minnesota Ag Statistics Service.

At the University of Minnesota Southwest Research and Outreach Center, near Lamberton, kochia and wild buckwheat were emerging. Buckthorn was budding on April 9, reported Bruce Potter, University of Minnesota Extension IPM Specialist.