Growing season cools off/Slows down corn planting

What appeared to be an early start to the 2021 growing season changed in mid-April with freezing temperatures and snow.
Most of Minnesota was considered dry in March, but the National Weather Service indicated drought removal was likely for April. Minnesota’s southwest corner was forecast in persistent drought.
On April 5, a high temperature of 88 degrees was reported at Redwood Falls and Granite Falls. Temperatures in many communities were the warmest recorded for so early in spring, according to the Minnesota State Climatology office.
Three high temperature records were set at the Southern Research & Outreach Center, Waseca – April 5, 81 degrees, and April 6, 85 degrees. Temperatures averaged 10.4 degrees warmer than average.
Southeast Minnesota receive up to 0.5-inch rain for April 7-13, with the remainder of Minnesota’s crop growing regions receiving from 0.5-3 inches of rain for that timeframe.
Arctic air moved down through the Central U.S. to create cold conditions for April 13-18 along with mixed snow and rain across Minnesota.
Temperatures were expected to remain in the 50s for the last full week of April.
Pastures were greening up nicely and improving in mid-April following rain and snow. Farmers planted 19 percent of their oats and 7 percent of their spring wheat by April 11.
Scattered plantings of barley, potatoes and sugarbeets were reported by the Minnesota Ag Statistics Service.
At the University of Minnesota Southwest Research and Outreach Center, near Lamberton, kochia and wild buckwheat were emerging. Buckthorn was budding on April 9, reported Bruce Potter, University of Minnesota Extension IPM Specialist.
Potter mentioned some insect concerns that he is watching:
-- How well did armyworms, black cutworms, cereal aphids and leafhoppers survive the cold snap in the Southern Plains this winter? These insects do not overwinter in Minnesota but can cause significant problems when they fly up here.
-- Corn rootworms likely survived well in southern Minnesota where there was snow cover. In west central and central Minnesota, areas with little to no snow cover may have experienced some western corn rootworm egg mortality.
-- Black cutworms were migrating to Minnesota in late March.
-- Soybean aphid hatch has likely started on buckthorn. Aphids go through several generations on buckthorn before a winged generation moves to soybeans.
-- Two insecticides have received Section 2 supplemental labels for soybean gall midge in Minnesota. These include Fortenza seed treatment from Syngenta, and Thimet 20-G from AMVAC. Potter reported these products for informational purposes only and has no personal experience with efficacy of these products on soybean gall midge.
-- Pea aphids are the first insects that will show up in alfalfa, with adult alfalfa weevils showing up second.
-- Staff at the Southwest Research and Outreach Center will monitor and report on migrant cereal aphids and aster leafhoppers that may show up. They will also be scouting for armyworms in 2021.
While snow and cold in mid-April was unexpected, the precipitation was appreciated after most regions experienced below-normal rainfall last fall and less-than-normal snow this winter.
The Climate Prediction Center’s April-June 2021 forecast called for above normal temperatures and equal chance of above- or below-normal precipitation across Minnesota.
Special thanks to the Minnesota State Climatology Office, Minnesota DNR, Minnesota Ag Statistics, Climate Prediction Center, POW Ponder on Weather, Southern Minnesota Research and Outreach Center, and the Southwest Minnesota Research and Outreach Center for their daily and weekly reports that were used for this article.