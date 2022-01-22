High-speed planters reduce planting time weather risk

With dry conditions in 2021, many farmers planted at a record pace, but that’s often not the case.

It’s more common to experience wet soils that drag on throughout the planting season. Spring rains can slow down planting by a week or more, potentially reducing yield.

High-speed planters can minimize some of that planting season weather risk, said Brad Niensteadt, Kinze Manufacturing lead product specialist.

“You have two different camps depending on the farmer, and it is their decision,” he said. “Some farmers are on the ‘pushing’ edge of getting seed in the soil. They are pushing the envelope and have seen more positives to having seed in early than to wait. Other farmers like the high-speed planter because it can make up for a rain delay a little quicker.”

Niensteadt is promoting Kinze True Speed high-speed planting technology. There is excellent demand for high-speed planters, he said, and Kinze has sold out of what they can offer for 2022 planting. Farmers on the waiting list have priority for 2023.

“The good thing is we are staying in contact with the people that can’t get one this year, but they will have an early opportunity for the next order period,” he said. “All of the manufacturers are in the same boat, so farmers are thinking way further ahead than they ever have before.”

In the news, Kinze just expanded its True Speed high-speed planting technology with new configurations and new seed disks.