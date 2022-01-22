High-speed planters reduce planting time weather risk

With dry conditions in 2021, many farmers planted at a record pace, but that’s often not the case.
It’s more common to experience wet soils that drag on throughout the planting season. Spring rains can slow down planting by a week or more, potentially reducing yield.
High-speed planters can minimize some of that planting season weather risk, said Brad Niensteadt, Kinze Manufacturing lead product specialist.
“You have two different camps depending on the farmer, and it is their decision,” he said. “Some farmers are on the ‘pushing’ edge of getting seed in the soil. They are pushing the envelope and have seen more positives to having seed in early than to wait. Other farmers like the high-speed planter because it can make up for a rain delay a little quicker.”
Niensteadt is promoting Kinze True Speed high-speed planting technology. There is excellent demand for high-speed planters, he said, and Kinze has sold out of what they can offer for 2022 planting. Farmers on the waiting list have priority for 2023.
“The good thing is we are staying in contact with the people that can’t get one this year, but they will have an early opportunity for the next order period,” he said. “All of the manufacturers are in the same boat, so farmers are thinking way further ahead than they ever have before.”
In the news, Kinze just expanded its True Speed high-speed planting technology with new configurations and new seed disks.
The configurations include the 4905 front-fold 24-row/30-inch, 16-row/30-inch, and 12-row/30-inch cast iron row unit planters.
Additional configurations include the high transport clearance model 4705 with 36-row/20-inch spacing or 24-row/30-inch spacing; as well as the 3665 lift-and-pivot-style fold planter with frame flex and 16-row/30-inch or 12-row/30-inch row spacing. The 3665 can be equipped with 20-inch row spacing also.
New in 2022 is the 3505 8-row/30-inch or 16-row/15-inch planter that has a lift-and-pivot-style frame.
“That will be used mainly in the eastern part of the country, because of field size and road transportation limitations,” he said. “It is a big seller out there.”
Accurate seed placement at speeds of 3-12 miles per hour relies on True Speed, an electric meter and delivery tube system for precision seed spacing at various speeds with multiple seed shapes and sizes.
Developed in collaboration with Ag Leader Technology, True Speed’s high-speed electric meter and delivery tube are each powered by 24-volt brushless design electric motors. The brushless design offers high torque with low power requirements.
The 4905 and 4705 model planters require only two selective control valves with PTO variable displacement pump. The pump powers an alternator on the planter that generates power for the planting systems.
Set up last year for corn and soybean seed disks, Kinze and Ag Leader for 2022 have co-developed new seed disks for sugarbeet or milo, as well as cotton. With Ag Leader Technology’s retrofit business, some farmers will run the new sugarbeet/milo seed disks on other manufacturers’ planters, as well as Kinze planters.
Niensteadt said that positive harvest reports have come in from farmers that used True Speed in 2021. The new planters produced excellent stands, he reported.
One key to consistent seed depth control is the Kinze True Depth hydraulic downforce system. The system keeps the row units in contact with the soil to maintain a constant depth of seed.
Despite the technology, the farmer will still need to get out of the tractor from time to time to check seed placement and depth – especially when moving to a new field or different tillage/residue practice.
“Like we have said for over 50 years, we still have to verify and dig and ensure your settings are correct – that what you put into the monitor and what the monitor is telling you, is truly what you desire to have happen in the field,” he said.
Running the whole operation is the Blue Vantage display monitor – a dedicated display that runs the planter and records planting information. Multiple map layer views, along with built-in diagnostics and integrated downforce screens, are available.
Blue Vantage uses the tractor’s GPS and controls the planter’s fertilizer system with individual row shutoffs and flow switches to ensure accurate in-furrow or 2-inch-by-2-inch applications.
Niensteadt says the simplicity of the new planters will add to its resale value over the years. Little maintenance is required for the first 10,000-12,000 acres of planting (24-row planter), including the highest wear component – the brush wheel inside the meter that rides on the seed disk.
The easy non-adjustable singulator provides simple use and long life with built-in wear indicators to show the need for replacement.
Farmers may also start with a True Rate vacuum meter that handles seeding up to 8 miles per hour, and eventually upgrade to a True Speed system (up to 12 miles per hour).
“We’ve made the Blue Drive system on the planter basically the same layout configuration and option availability, whether you have standard, True Rate meters, or the True Speed meter option,” he said. “This allows for an easy upgrade from True Rate to True Speed down the road, if you so choose.”
In closing, Niensteadt said that he wants to clear up a misconception when it comes to high-speed planters. Farmers tend to focus on the capability to plant at 10-12 miles per hour, but in many cases, farmers will plant at lower speeds.
“The meter will perform at any speed range,” he said. “We try to highlight that high-speed planters will improve your accuracy at your speed.”
If someone usually plants at 4-5 miles per hour, perhaps the Kinze high-speed planter will increase planter speeds up to 6.5-7 miles per hour –not 11-12 miles per hour, as many people expect.
“You’re talking about increasing 30-40 percent of acres covered in a day,” he said. “If you do that over a five-day window, you really start to rack up some acres in a short amount of time. Maybe you can only increase your speed by 0.5-1 miles per hour, but really you are ensuring you are taking the variables out of a conventional metering system as you are controlling the seed from the meter to the ground.”
With the new high-speed planter, the farmer is ensured accurate placement from meter to ground, no matter the speed conditions or terrain.
“You know that spacing is correct every time,” Niensteadt concluded.