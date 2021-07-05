Identifying weed resistance to herbicides requires detective work

When a herbicide doesn’t work, it takes sleuthing to figure out what happened.

There might be resistance, or it could be something else.

There could be an application error – was it the day it was sprayed? Was it the additive? Was it something environmentally on that application that resulted in poor control? Have the hot and dry conditions of 2021 helped weeds naturally protect themselves against the drought and herbicides?

Not knowing exactly what is going on can make it tougher to control weeds as they fight to stay alive.

If we rule all of that out and determine weed resistance is occurring, then it’s paramount to change up the chemistries.

Detective work is needed because it’s easy to “see” a set of circumstances based on what we think we know, but there could be other factors we haven’t considered that are afoot.

University of Minnesota IPM Specialist Bruce Potter recently led a panel discussion and question and answer session on identifying and preventing pesticide resistance via a June 23 Zoom webinar.

The panel included Dan Nielsen, a certified crop consultant from Alden/Rose Creek, and Tom Peters, North Dakota State University associate professor and University of Minnesota Extension agronomist.

From a weed science perspective, Peters recommends managing resistance through best management practices.

“Let’s start by being proactive – let’s start by preventing resistance,” he said.

His best advice is changing the herbicide program frequently and keeping records.