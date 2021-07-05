Identifying weed resistance to herbicides requires detective work

When a herbicide doesn’t work, it takes sleuthing to figure out what happened.
There might be resistance, or it could be something else.
There could be an application error – was it the day it was sprayed? Was it the additive? Was it something environmentally on that application that resulted in poor control? Have the hot and dry conditions of 2021 helped weeds naturally protect themselves against the drought and herbicides?
Not knowing exactly what is going on can make it tougher to control weeds as they fight to stay alive.
If we rule all of that out and determine weed resistance is occurring, then it’s paramount to change up the chemistries.
Detective work is needed because it’s easy to “see” a set of circumstances based on what we think we know, but there could be other factors we haven’t considered that are afoot.
University of Minnesota IPM Specialist Bruce Potter recently led a panel discussion and question and answer session on identifying and preventing pesticide resistance via a June 23 Zoom webinar.
The panel included Dan Nielsen, a certified crop consultant from Alden/Rose Creek, and Tom Peters, North Dakota State University associate professor and University of Minnesota Extension agronomist.
From a weed science perspective, Peters recommends managing resistance through best management practices.
“Let’s start by being proactive – let’s start by preventing resistance,” he said.
His best advice is changing the herbicide program frequently and keeping records.
“You write down what you applied in a field last year, or the year before, what you did this year, and then map it out as to different active ingredients – different families of herbicides – that you can use in future years,” he added.
Crop rotation is a good practice that gives growers a larger spectrum of active herbicide ingredients. Peters likes to see growers raise at least three crops.
For sugarbeets, he recommends an integrated plan that includes soil-applied and post-emergence herbicides. When possible, sugarbeet growers try to use tank mixes for the synergistic effect and to prevent resistance from occurring.
Early onset of weed resistance is subtle, he added. Resistance doesn’t follow a pattern throughout the field, so initially resistance looks like “hit or miss, through the field.”
“Look to see if there are dead weeds right next to live weeds, or maybe something in-between, where there will be a dead plant, next to one that’s damaged, next to one that is living,” he said. “That’s usually a sign of trouble.”
Diagnosing post-emergent herbicide resistance is challenging because the rate of active ingredients, etc., and the length of control response can vary.
Potter encourages growers who may be seeing some weed resistant concerns to call their county Extension office, their crop consultant, or any of the staff listed above.
Certified Crop Consultant Dan Nielsen wants growers out in their fields looking for concerns.
“If we do have some weeds that are not dying – a couple that are good, and one is dead – you have to ask, ‘Why is that?’ So just looking at that and asking a lot of questions – if they are using the same chemical year after year, that’s a red flag of what’s going on,” Nielsen said. “Being out there is huge – whether you’re the grower out there, or you hire someone to do that and catch that.”
Nielsen encourages growers to have a plan and rotate modes of action. Growers and their consultants must double-check that various herbicide names are not the same chemistry.
“Being out in the field and observing what’s going on is huge – whether that’s waterhemp or the ragweed not dying off very well,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of resistance in herbicides and where suddenly it’s a disaster. We should have caught that so we could change the modes of action and get away from some of the resistance that is out there.”
Looking at the science behind herbicide applications can help growers decide if they have true weed resistance developing in their fields. And nothing can replace scouting, Peters said.
“Producers sometimes say, ‘I saw some plants that weren’t dying, but my first instinct was to blame the guy that was making the spray; or maybe it was the retailer?’ What they were seeing was the onset of resistance. In year one, it might be a few plants, a few skips. In year two, it might be an area 100 feet in diameter,” Peters said. “By year three, it’s the whole field, and by then it’s too late. I’d much rather address weed resistance in year two than certainly in year three.”
For more information, visit https://extension.umn.edu/crop-production, or your local county Extension office.