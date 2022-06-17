Integrated pest management offers tools for success

In a back field northeast of Brooten, Minn., entomologist Anthony Hanson, University of Minnesota Extension educator, strides out to a black light trap to check what insects he’s caught the night prior.

Opening the catch can, he finds 50 June beetles plus five moths. The moths are what he will bring back to his home office for identification.

On this day, June 3, he’s looking for true armyworm, forage looper, western bean cutworm, corn earworm, and European corn borer moths.

“These moths have scales on their wings, and we use a lot of that coloration to identify them,” Hanson explains.

He’s also looking for the brown marmorated stink bugs.

When moths and other insects fly toward the black light, they hit the trap and fall down a funnel into a collection can. There’s a little fumigant in the can and the insects stay put until Hanson checks the trap.

Sometimes the moths lose their scales (that look like powder) and the five that he collected on June 3 were a little beat up. He will dry these moths and then examine them under a microscope for identification.

“There’s nothing super obvious that these moths are what we are looking for,” he says.

Yet the task of checking insect traps goes on, day after day.

Some days, the findings are precursors of serious insect problems for farms in the near future.

Hanson serves as the University of Minnesota integrated pest management (IPM) coordinator for field crops. The IPM program also has another coordinator, Marissa Schuh, for horticulture and specialty crops.

In his role, Hanson acts as a link within the University of Minnesota Extension to disseminate information from researchers to growers.

He provides guidance and tools for pest management that growers can actively use, such as forecasting tools and timely alerts.

He also relays back to researchers what problems farmers are dealing with in their fields – ranging from variable pest populations in certain areas of the state, to pesticide choices, and scouting recommendations.

IPM specialists use science, research, observation, experience, and ROI to raise crops within the context of the natural world.

Using IPM correctly allows practices like pesticides, plant resistance, biological controls, cultural control, reproductive disruption – or even doing nothing – to result in high quality and profitable crops and a good environment.

In early June, none of the six insects he was watching with his black light were a concern yet in Minnesota.

When black light trap numbers jump, Hanson and others get the word out quickly via Minnesota Crop News online, Wednesday morning Strategic Farming webinars, radio interviews, and Bruce Potter’s Southwest Minnesota IPM newsletter.

Other insects – black cutworm and alfalfa weevil – are concerns in June.

Black cutworm

Caught in a different sort of trap – a pheromone trap – are black cutworm moths. The moths are attracted to a “sticky trap” scented with pheromones.

Hanson hasn’t found a significant number of these moths in his pheromone trap this year, but traps elsewhere have.

Volunteer trappers check traps daily and report their observations weekly. This information is available via the Black Cutworm Reporting Network.

Bruce Potter’s June 3 IPM newsletter indicated that a significant flight of the serious corn pest arrived in Renville County, May 24-25. With that valuable information, Extension will spread the word that black cutworm corn cutting in Renville County could occur June 20 through July 7.

Lincoln, Murray, and Olmsted counties also have a threat of black cutworm through June.

Black cutworms won’t survive Minnesota’s harsh winters, but the migrant moths can infest susceptible crops, including corn and sugarbeets.

Using IPM, researchers and growers can predict where black cutworms may cause crop injury and when the cutting will stop.

Alfalfa weevil

Growers are scouting alfalfa fields to find alfalfa weevils.

The early-season larvae have a voracious appetite for tender young leaves. But with only one generation per year, the larvae are often kept below economically-damaging levels through IPM techniques.

Alfalfa weevils start out smaller than a fingernail clipping – a tiny greenish-yellow larva with a black head capsule.

Scouts can find them by first using a sweep net to see if larvae are present (adults are not an economic concern) followed by cutting 30 plants across a field at ground level if larvae are found. The scout shakes the plant into a 5-gallon bucket and records the number of weevils found.

Economic thresholds for alfalfa weevil treatment are based on the hay’s value and the stem’s height.

The “treatment” might not mean insecticide, however. An early mowing could be enough to control alfalfa weevils.

“The larvae could build up to the point they are causing damage, but by the time we’re mowing – we might be killing off a lot of those larvae,” Hanson said. “Basically, mowing is your own replacement insecticide. We are going to probably mow soon and come out here after baling to check if any larvae are left where the windrows were.”

Hanson cautions growers regarding insecticide use that is unneeded. Chlorpyrifos (organophosphate insecticide) is no longer available, as EPA pulled its registration for the 2022 growing season.

Pyrethroids tend to be overused, and insects have shown resistance to this very valuable class of products.

“We know chemistries can have resistance,” he says. “It’s sort of like soybean aphids. We lost one major chemistry, and that made rotating insecticide groups even more difficult.

“It is similar with alfalfa weevils with resistance showing up in the western states, though our insecticide options with weevils may be even more limited than aphids,” he added.

Hanson asks anyone who suspects they may have a pyrethroid-resistant alfalfa weevils in a field to please contact him at hans4022@umn.edu.

Potato leafhopper

Alfalfa’s pest for crops two and three is potato leafhoppers. Migrating from the Gulf of Mexico, potato leafhoppers have piercing-mouthparts that rupture plant tissue. Damage, especially on first-year alfalfa, can reduce yields.

Hanson likes to demonstrate the correct method for sweep netting beginning in mid-June using a 15-inch diameter net. One “180-degree” swing equals one sweep. The net should swing through the whole plant, not just the upper canopy.

Take 10 sweeps at five locations in the field.

Some growers say they always find more alfalfa weevils or potato leafhoppers than others when sweeping. Hanson reminds growers to not over-sweep by under-counting how many sweeps they take. Use economic thresholds to determine when treatment is justified.

More alfalfa scouting guidance is available at https://z.umn.edu/alfalfa-insects.

Updates

Hanson says there are several places that growers can find up-to-date pest updates. He encourages visiting blog-crop-news.extension.umn.edu for the latest information.

This information includes Minnesota Wheat- and Soybean Grower-sponsored scouting in western Minnesota for wheat pests early in the season, followed by soybean updates beginning later in June. True armyworm is the main pest on the radar for small grains.

In addition, Bruce Potter in southwest Minnesota also publishes his IPM Newsletter for pest updates (https://swroc.cfans.umn.edu/sw-mn-ipm-stuff-newsletters) and degree-day forecast maps of insect development are available for select species, such as alfalfa weevil, at https://z.umn.edu/pestdegreeday.

“Last year we got off pretty easily (with insect infestations) except for grasshoppers because the weather cooperated for us,” he says. “But that can easily switch, and another pest can show up when the conditions are right.”

