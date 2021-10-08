Iron deficiency chlorosis is top soybean yield robber in drought year

Many farmers are surprised by how well their corn and soybeans are yielding given the difficult growing conditions. Advanced genetics, seed technology, appropriate inputs, quality soil, good equipment, and farmer knowledge are just some of the reasons that west central Minnesota farmers will raise an adequate crop in 2021 despite the worst drought since 1988.

Yes, the drought hurt corn and soybean yields in west central Minnesota, but there were yield robbers beyond heat and dryness, pointed out Harmon Wilts, technical agronomist supporting Dekalb/Asgrow.

Across western Minnesota, iron deficiency chlorosis (IDC) hurt 2021 yield.

“It’s probably the worst year we’ve seen in many years,” Wilts said, adding that the drought was at least partially responsible for IDC concerns. “The salt stayed on top and the water went down. There wasn’t enough rain early to dilute and push those salts down.”

Wilts encourages farmers to select 2022 soybean varieties with strong IDC tolerance and use a high-quality iron chelate product to lessen the risk of “yellow beans.”

He added that Asgrow has a 0.7, 1.0, 1.3, and 2.1 maturity soybeans with well above-average IDC tolerance.

A challenge that soybean farmers often face – white mold – was less concerning in 2021 due to the drought. Conditions weren’t right for white mold to develop. In most years, white mold is the second-largest yield robber – just behind IDC.

“Going forward next year, growers need to focus on what fields typically have white mold,” he said. “Variety is probably the most important selection factor. Select varieties with improved white mold scores and very good standability. Then spray a fungicide to help protect yield from white mold.”