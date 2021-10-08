Iron deficiency chlorosis is top soybean yield robber in drought year

Many farmers are surprised by how well their corn and soybeans are yielding given the difficult growing conditions. Advanced genetics, seed technology, appropriate inputs, quality soil, good equipment, and farmer knowledge are just some of the reasons that west central Minnesota farmers will raise an adequate crop in 2021 despite the worst drought since 1988.
Yes, the drought hurt corn and soybean yields in west central Minnesota, but there were yield robbers beyond heat and dryness, pointed out Harmon Wilts, technical agronomist supporting Dekalb/Asgrow.
Across western Minnesota, iron deficiency chlorosis (IDC) hurt 2021 yield.
“It’s probably the worst year we’ve seen in many years,” Wilts said, adding that the drought was at least partially responsible for IDC concerns. “The salt stayed on top and the water went down. There wasn’t enough rain early to dilute and push those salts down.”
Wilts encourages farmers to select 2022 soybean varieties with strong IDC tolerance and use a high-quality iron chelate product to lessen the risk of “yellow beans.”
He added that Asgrow has a 0.7, 1.0, 1.3, and 2.1 maturity soybeans with well above-average IDC tolerance.
A challenge that soybean farmers often face – white mold – was less concerning in 2021 due to the drought. Conditions weren’t right for white mold to develop. In most years, white mold is the second-largest yield robber – just behind IDC.
“Going forward next year, growers need to focus on what fields typically have white mold,” he said. “Variety is probably the most important selection factor. Select varieties with improved white mold scores and very good standability. Then spray a fungicide to help protect yield from white mold.”
Weed escapes are another yield robber, he said.
Some fields experienced weed escapes, especially in August, and that will lead to weed seed production for 2022 and beyond.
Getting a good pre-emergent herbicide, like XtendiMax, on the field seems to work very well at controlling weeds before they emerge, Wilts said.
Coming back with another treatment of XtendiMax plus Warrant offers overlapping residuals for the early post-planting weed program.
For 2021, pre-emergent herbicides didn’t work quite as well because of the cold and dry conditions. Using an overlapping residual helped control those weeds a little later.
Soybean harvest was about three-quarters done in late September.
“In a drought year, I would say the beans are yielding better than what people thought they would with the lack of rainfall,” he said.
Most of Wilt’s region received 5-8 inches over 4-5 weeks in August and early September. Soybean plants that received rain earlier in August – or a cloudburst in July – put on more 3-bean pods, while plants that received rain later in August put on more 2-bean pods.
The main corn harvest was just getting started in late September in west central Minnesota.
The largest 2021 concern in corn was more corn rootworms (CRW) pressure. Most Minnesota farmers didn’t have corn rootworm issues from 2017-2018, so with low commodity prices, farmers cut back on their CRW trait protection.
There were some issues with CRW again in 2019, with more feeding occurring in 2020 on continuous corn acres.
“This year we are seeing beetles both in continuous corn and corn following soybeans,” he said. “That tells you we are back to having quite a bit of CRW beetles out there. We’ve had some complaints of root lodging – especially where we didn’t have the below trait.”
Wilts asks farmers to think about how they are going to control CRW in 2022.
In 2022, Dekalb SmartStax Pro hybrids will be in plots. Farmers will have more access to the technology for their farms in 2023. This technology is the next generation of protection against corn rootworm, with a new RNAi-based mode of action.
Wilts says the new technology will control both northern and western CRW better than current technology.
“The timing is perfect because the CRW numbers are building, and we now have another technology that is better than we had before to help manage them,” he said.
The next concern for corn harvest is stalk standability. Wilts encourages farmers to go out to their cornfields, conduct the stalk push test against 10 corn stalks, and decide how easily they become uprooted, or break off. If more than two in ten stalks break, that field needs early harvesting.
Potassium is needed to build roots and lignin material in the stalk, but that’s not easy to accomplish in a drought.
“The plant can uptake nitrogen through uptake of water through the root system, but things like potassium – and we saw potassium deficiency in June – that’s more of a diffusion over the roots, so if it is dry and hot, you’re not absorbing as much through the root system,” he said.
Wilts encourages farmers to invest in fungicides that have multiple modes of action to protect the corn plants, as well as soybean plants.
“We can use a fungicide to keep the leaves greener and healthier longer, so they can absorb a little more sunlight,” he said. “That converts into yield.”
Fungicide use in corn helps keep the leaves clean from diseases so they can act like solar panels. The most important leaves are the “ear leaf” and higher, he said. The upper leaves drive yield up, so keeping those leaves as clean and healthy as possible is essential for a high yielding crop.
“In the last few years, we’ve found multiple modes of action of fungicides that actually work well in corn, too,” he said. “If you have good, healthy leaves above the ear, then you’re not pulling nutrients out of the roots and stalks as far as cannibalizing them. We tend to find we have a little healthier root, a healthier stalk, and really the whole package for yield and standability at the season end.”
As commodity prices have increased, farmers have an opportunity to invest in newer and better corn products.
“Farmers are asking to learn a lot more about the new products, new traits,” Wilts said. “Farmers are calling from the combine, so there’s a lot of good product discussion.”