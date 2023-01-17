Mazak encourages membership in American National CattleWomen

Reba Mazak, American National CattleWomen president, has a favorite story to tell cattlewomen whenever she is asked to speak.

Her mother, Imogene, had settled with her husband, Ed Yarborough, in Seminole County, Fla. Dedicated to their 8,000-acre ranch, their commercial cow herd, and their three sons and one daughter (Reba), Imogene stayed very busy on the ranch.

But in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Imogene left the supper on the table for Ed when she began attending Florida CowBelles/CattleWomen Association meetings.

The Beef Checkoff and the Cattlemen’s Beef Board didn’t start until 1985, but Imogene knew a decade earlier that promotional work needed to be done. The cattle producers in Florida were having difficulty exporting their beef. Beef was being misrepresented and losing its place as a nutritious and delicious meat.

Cattlewomen, including Imogene, decided to go to grocery stores, civic meetings, outdoor festivals, county fairs and schools to tell consumers why Florida beef was a good product.

She brought Reba along to help tell the story of beef.

“Since I was 12, my mother saw the value of the state organization to build up the confidence in consumers about the beef business,” she said. “Fast forward 40 years, and my involvement has reached the national level.”

Recently in Minnesota for the Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention, Reba told attendees about her year as president traveling across the U.S. and advocating for beef.

It’s been a flagship year for the American National CattleWomen (ANCW). The women formed the national organization in 1952.

“They knew we needed a united voice, and that we could be stronger if we worked together,” she said. “We want the ANCW to be here for another 70 years.”

During the last few days of January, the ANWC will meet in New Orleans for their annual convention and Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Right after the ANCW convention concludes, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) will hold their convention in New Orleans during the first few days of February.

The ANCW was founded to work in three areas: beef promotion, education and development, and legislation.

Prior to the formation of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, the ANCW served as the primary voice for beef preparation in the home. Now the ANCW work with checkoff promotion projects that are scientifically-based and nutritionally-proven.

“Our programs speak for themselves with education and promotion, and we have many scholarship opportunities that are earned through our organization,” she said.

The organization emphasizes the Collegiate Beef Advocacy Program. This scholarship program supports college students who want to become more involved with beef and agriculture. It offers students mentorships with individuals who have been successful in their own careers. Attending the NCBA Cattle Convention, the students gain valuable contacts and networking opportunities.

Reba added that the Beef Checkoff, the ANCW, and various collegiate and high school ambassador groups work together constantly on social media.

“We work hard to not only educate consumers about our beef programs and what we do; but (to tell about) ourselves. There are a lot of women that have a passion for the cattle industry,” she said. “You don’t have to have five cows or three cows, or a thousand cows. If you have a passion for the beef industry and communicating that to people, we have a place for you at ANCW.”

Legislatively, the ANCW helps women interact with local, state, and federal government officials. They also join the NCBA in Washington, D.C., for legislative conferences and lobbying efforts.

The ANCW sends out alerts to its members encouraging them to write their legislators about issues. These issues include the impact of taxes on cattle producers, the dangers of shipping cattle when truckers have only limited hours of driving, government overreach through the Endangered Species Act, entrance to the United States illegally, and Waters of the United States (WOTUS) concerns.

“We have an active knowledge of these things and are trying to use our voices to make sure that our politicians are aware of it,” she said. “We want them to see it from our side and do something about it.”

Lasting heritage

Reba met her husband, Paul, when they both attended a Christian grade school. She was two years younger than him, and they lost track of each other, but several years later, Paul traveled to her town to meet a landowner.

Reba recognized Paul, knew just who he wanted to see, and was happy to guide him to the gentleman. Two weeks later, Paul called and asked for a date, and they stayed together after that.

Married young, Reba and Paul settled in Sumter County, where Reba still lives today.

“Paul was very vocal in the plans for our family, and his desire to continue no matter the challenges,” she said.

Successful in mining and cattle ranching, the Mazaks repurchased farmland that had once been owned by Paul’s grandparents and great-grandparents. They also purchased a ranch in Texas.

In 2009, Paul and three friends were flying back from the Texas ranch where they had gone hunting. There was a thunderstorm, and the private plane crashed. Everyone perished.

“Since then, we have pushed on without a doubt, and tried to continue with the plans that Paul and I had laid and have seen for the future of our family,” Reba said. Paul and Reba had two daughters, Rebecca and Audra, who were as committed to the cattle operation as their mother. There was never a doubt they would continue raising cattle when Paul died.

Now in their 30s, Rebecca, her husband, and their two sons, have 400 cows and lease land for their cattle operation, while Audra is an attorney and raises about 100 cows with her husband, and their two sons.

Rebecca and her family have experienced good success selling beef locally. They are happy to tell customers the story of calving, raising, and growing out cattle, and harvest – all done within Florida.

Reba’s also been appreciative to her family for taking care of her 300 commercial cows and acres while she’s traveled with ANCW this year. It’s a gift that she never takes lightly. She is doing the work, she said, for her family, for her grandsons, but also for everyone’s family, and for their grandchildren, too.

Reba encourages everyone to join American National CattleWomen today!

“We’ve been here for 70 years. There is a lot to be said about organizations that stand the test of time,” she said, wisely.

The American National CattleWomen convention will be held Jan. 28-31 in New Orleans. For more information or to join the ANCW, visit ancw.org.