Minnesota farmers make progress in fields

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, conditions allowed 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 12, 2022. Field activities included spraying and cutting hay.
Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 0 percent very short, 4 percent short, 71 percent adequate, and 25 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 0 percent very short, 3 percent short, 73 percent adequate, and 24 percent surplus.
Corn planting reached 98 percent complete. Corn emergence was at 85 percent, 15 days behind last year and 8 days behind the 5-year average. Corn condition was 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 49 percent good, and 9 percent excellent.
Soybean planting reached 88 percent complete. Soybean emergence was at 62 percent, 18 days behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average. Soybean condition was 1 percent very poor, 2 percent poor, 36 percent fair, 54 percent good, and 7 percent excellent.
Oats was 94 percent planted, 82 percent emerged, and 28 percent jointing. Oats condition was 1 percent very poor, 1 percent poor, 34 percent fair, 54 percent good, and 10 percent excellent.
Spring wheat was 92 percent planted, 65 percent emerged, and 7 percent jointing. Spring wheat condition was 0 percent very poor, 1 percent poor, 44 percent fair, 48 percent good, and 7 percent excellent.
Barley was 89 percent planted, 58 percent emerged, and 11 percent jointing. Barley condition was 0 percent very poor, 1 percent poor, 47 percent fair, 49 percent good, and 3 percent excellent.
Dry edible beans was 59 percent planted and 31 percent emerged. Potatoes planted was at 93 percent, sugarbeets at 98 percent, and sunflowers at 70 percent. Alfalfa hay first cutting was at 53 percent.
All hay condition was rated at 0 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 56 percent good, and 12 percent excellent. Pasture condition was rated at 2 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 54 percent good, and 10 percent excellent.