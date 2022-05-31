Minnesota farmers make progress last full week of May 2022

Minnesota farmers finally had a window for planting. For May 23-29, farmers had 5 days suitable for fieldwork.
Corn planting reached 82 percent, compared with a five-year average of 92 percent. Emergence reached 42 percent, compared with 72 percent for the five-year average.
Soybean planting was 55 percent complete, compared with 80 percent for the five-year average. Emergence was 20 percent, compared with 47 percent for the five-year average.
Sugarbeet planting reached 65 percent, compared with 98 percent on average; spring wheat 53 percent planted, vs. 96 percent on average. Oats were 78 percent planted, with 50 percent emergence; Barley was 48 percent planted with 20 percent emergence.
Dry edible beans planted was at 20 percent, and potatoes planted were at 78 percent. Six percent of the first cutting of alfalfa was complete.