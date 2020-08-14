|Year
|State
|Acres Planted
|Acres Harvested
|Yield CWT/acre
|Production total CWT
|Production Value
|2019
|U.S. Total
|406,400
|390,700
|161.2
|62,966,000
|$652,057,000
|2019
|Washington
|77,000
|75,000
|210
|15,750,000
|85,806,000
|2019
|Minnesota
|103,000
|99,100
|140
|13,874,000
|50,431,000
|2019
|Wisconsin
|53,400
|49,400
|175
|8,645,000
|33,470,000
|2018
|U.S. Total
|495,600
|474,100
154.9
|73,459,700
|864,064,000
|2018
|Washington
|74,000
|72,000
|230
|16,560,000
|84,080,000
|2018
|Minnesota
|114,400
|110,600
|140
|15,484,000
|81,899,000
|2018
|Wisconsin
|59,300
|56,400
|170
|9,588,000
|40,181,000
|2017
|U.S. Total
|484,800
|464,600
|162.9
|75,674,000
|892,179,000
|2017
|Minnesota
|120,700
|112,600
|165
|18,579,000
|79,361,000
|2017
|Washington
|76,000
|74,000
|210
|15,540,000
|94,772,000
|2017
|Wisconsin
|56,700
|54,900
|176
|9,662,400
|44,863,000
|2016
|U.S. Total
|498,300
|478,400
|151.8
|72,637,000
|870,621,000
|2016
|Washington
|82,000
|80,000
|200
|16,000,000
|88,691,000
|2016
|Minnesota
|120,000
|114,000
|140
|15,960,000
|73,592,000
|2016
|Wisconsin
|61,500
|60,300
170
|10,251,000
|48,958,000
Minnesota ranks second in sweet corn production
Andrea Johnson
