 U.S. Sweet Corn production
 YearState Acres PlantedAcres Harvested Yield CWT/acre Production total CWT Production Value 
 2019U.S. Total 406,400 390,700 161.2 62,966,000$652,057,000
 2019Washington  77,000    75,000 210  15,750,000    85,806,000
 2019 Minnesota 103,000    99,100 140  13,874,000    50,431,000
 2019 Wisconsin  53,400    49,400 175   8,645,000    33,470,000
 2018  U.S. Total 495,600  474,100 

 154.9 

73,459,700  864,064,000
 2018 Washington  74,000    72,000 230 16,560,000   84,080,000
 2018 Minnesota 114,400  110,600  140 15,484,000   81,899,000 
 2018 Wisconsin   59,300    56,400  170   9,588,000  40,181,000 
 2017U.S. Total 484,800  464,600  162.9  75,674,000  892,179,000 
 2017 Minnesota 120,700  112,600  165  18,579,000   79,361,000 
 2017 Washington  76,000   74,000  210  15,540,000   94,772,000 
 2017 Wisconsin  56,700   54,900  176   9,662,400   44,863,000 
 2016 U.S. Total  498,300 478,400   151.8  72,637,000  870,621,000 
 2016Washington  82,000  80,000  200  16,000,000   88,691,000
 2016Minnesota  120,000  114,000  140 15,960,000   73,592,000
 2016 Wisconsin   61,500  60,300 

 170 

 10,251,000   48,958,000