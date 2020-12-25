MN-Torgy stands for Minnesota research and more

University of Minnesota Wheat Breeder Jim Anderson, Ph.D., didn’t give Dave Torgerson a choice when they talked earlier in 2020.
Anderson had decided to name the newest wheat release “MN-Torgy” in recognition of Dave’s 32 years as executive director of the Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers Association and the Minnesota Wheat Research & Promotion Council.
“Dave led growers to advocate for research funding at state and federal levels,” Anderson said. “Indeed, our breeding program is funded primarily by competitive research funding that Dave was instrumental in establishing and retaining over the years.”
A productive wheat that offers good yield, straw strength and disease resistance, as well as high protein, MN-Torgy has performed well in University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University trials.
It also has a lot of other great traits. Like its namesake.
Dave Torgerson grew up in Moorhead where his parents were teachers. After Dave’s grandpa died, his parents began to farm the land near Hawley – about 25 miles east.
“In the summers we’d move out to the farm near Hawley. That’s where I got to liking agriculture. Most of my friends were from Hawley. I asked Mom and Dad if I could stay at the farm and go to school there, but they didn’t quite go for that,” he chuckled.
He went on to attend NDSU graduating with a double major in Agricultural Economics and Animal Science. Then, he took part in an exchange program to Australia. That experience included working on a wheat farm, and he also drove around and “picked up odd jobs here and there.”
Back home, he spent the spring planting at his brother-in-law’s farm before he interviewed for and was hired as a marketing specialist for Minnesota Wheat. The job went well, and he was promoted to assistant director.
He quickly learned that he was working with grassroots organization, dedicated to establishing goals, finding ways to complete tasks together, and improving the wheat industry.
When the executive director position opened up, he decided to apply.
Among those who hired Dave was Minnesota Wheat Director Jerry Krueger.
“I remember some of the discussion, ‘We hire a young man, he’s going to stay with us and he’ll grow into the job and do well.’ It was a good decision on our part,” said Jerry.
Board directors, including Jerry, Bruce Hamnes and Art Brandli, understood that the executive director position involved overseeing the Minnesota Wheat Research & Promotion Council (checkoff group) and the Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers (lobbying efforts).
“There was a lot of friction because there was so much diversity, and how do you deal with that? That was what I struggled most with,” Dave said. “What I realized is that everybody on the boards had the same goal in mind – to keep improving our industry.
“You had to focus and find common ground and work together.”
He remembered Noel Kjesbo, of Elbow Lake, who taught Dave to build an organization that was “strong up the middle,” like a baseball team on the field. That meant getting members involved and developing good communication.
“We have to keep growers engaged and feeling like they’re a part of the organization,” Dave said. “They’re the strength of our organization.”
He mentioned Gerald Nordick who understood the value of communication.
Pete Kappes was also a visionary that provided direction for the future. Dave added that Tom Anderson wasn’t a board member, but he was focused on research. If Tom was going to St. Paul, he’d stop at UMN to visit the researchers. The relationships Tom developed continue to help Minnesota Wheat today.
“They wanted to improve their industry so much that they gave a lot. That was what I always enjoyed about my job,” Dave said.
What the wheat industry didn’t know was that Fusarium Head Blight (scab) was an old disease ready to infect spring wheat across Minnesota. Scab caused six years of terrible losses. Because of the enormous toll of scab, exacerbated by wet conditions, Minnesota growers reduced their harvested wheat acres by about 430,000 acres from 1997 (2.41 million acres) to 1998 (1.98 million acres).
“People lost their farms because of scab and it had a huge economic impact to our state and region,” Dave said. “It was clear what was our role. We had to organize to get things going.
“We had great board members that believed in research, and we had staff members that knew how to communicate and put a plan together,” he added.
He noted the time a legislative hearing was held in Crookston, and growers shared the impact of scab on their crops. Minnesota Wheat leadership decided to ask for funding from the Minnesota Legislature.
“We as an organization decided that the best way to handle this was through research. We had to find better varieties, answers to our problems,” he said. Some growers felt they should ask the state legislators to budget $200,000 every other year for scab research, but Dave remembered Jerry Kruger spoke up and said that given the amount of income that had been lost, the organization would be better off asking for $2 million.
With lobbying efforts by the Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers, an ongoing $1.6 million was written into the biennial state budget, Dave said.
The partnership between Minnesota Wheat and Minnesota Barley was crucial to these efforts, too. Marv Zutz, Minnesota Barley executive director, and Board member, Gerald Lacey, played a significant role in getting federal and state funding.
“What came out of that was way-better varieties, information on how scab is spread, and fungicides,” he said. “That really cemented our commitment to research.”
The referendum to raise the wheat checkoff from 1 cent to 2 cents per bushel further fixed Minnesota’s Wheat’s commitment to research. With the new rate effective July 1, 2010, 50 percent of the checkoff budget was promised to research.
“Dave was instrumental in increasing the wheat checkoff to allow for more dollars to be directed to research, especially support for the public breeding programs at UMN, NDSU, and South Dakota State University,” said Jochum Wiersma, UMN small grain specialist.
As the years went by, Dave and the board began to see the fruition of their efforts.
With the increase in funding, Jim Anderson expanded his breeding program. He’s been instrumental in developing the molecular genetics program at UMN, too.
“Whether Jim was working in the field, in the lab, or with other colleagues around the country, I saw how brilliant he is and how good of a scientist he is,” Dave said, adding that Jochum’s work perfectly complemented Jim’s variety breeding programs.
He noted Marcia McMullen’s work as a plant pathologist at NDSU, Tracy Sayler’s work in setting up what would become the National Scab Initiative, and Tom Anderson’s time as the first co-chair of the U.S. Wheat & Barley Scab Initiative. Currently, UMN Plant Pathologist Ruth Dill-Macky serves as the executive director of the U.S. Wheat & Barley Scab Initiative.
Dave added that a number of Minnesotans have also been involved in special leadership at the national level, including Scott Swenson, Rhonda Larson, Erik Younggren, Don Loeslie, Bruce Hamnes, Art Brandli and Pete Kappes.
“Minnesota Wheat encouraged any of the producers that were interested in national leadership and the national organizations to do that,” he said, adding that Minnesota Wheat has always looked for ways to have the largest impact on the local, state, national or international level.
With Minnesota’s wheat breeding program on a solid footing, as well as both grower organizations, Dave felt that 2019 was the right time to step down from his position. Still young, he wanted to spend time with his family.
He would never trade his experience of working with these organizations.
“I was lucky to have worked for wheat growers who supported wheat research and the UMN wheat breeding program so strongly,” he said. “When growers see the name, MN-Torgy, it should remind them of Jim Anderson and the entire UMN breeding team who work tirelessly to develop better varieties for them.”
