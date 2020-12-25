MN-Torgy stands for Minnesota research and more

University of Minnesota Wheat Breeder Jim Anderson, Ph.D., didn’t give Dave Torgerson a choice when they talked earlier in 2020.

Anderson had decided to name the newest wheat release “MN-Torgy” in recognition of Dave’s 32 years as executive director of the Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers Association and the Minnesota Wheat Research & Promotion Council.

“Dave led growers to advocate for research funding at state and federal levels,” Anderson said. “Indeed, our breeding program is funded primarily by competitive research funding that Dave was instrumental in establishing and retaining over the years.”

A productive wheat that offers good yield, straw strength and disease resistance, as well as high protein, MN-Torgy has performed well in University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University trials.

It also has a lot of other great traits. Like its namesake.

Dave Torgerson grew up in Moorhead where his parents were teachers. After Dave’s grandpa died, his parents began to farm the land near Hawley – about 25 miles east.

“In the summers we’d move out to the farm near Hawley. That’s where I got to liking agriculture. Most of my friends were from Hawley. I asked Mom and Dad if I could stay at the farm and go to school there, but they didn’t quite go for that,” he chuckled.

He went on to attend NDSU graduating with a double major in Agricultural Economics and Animal Science. Then, he took part in an exchange program to Australia. That experience included working on a wheat farm, and he also drove around and “picked up odd jobs here and there.”