New corn bin setup offers many positives to Prescher Willette Seeds

DELAVAN, Minn. – When your operation is as busy as Prescher Willette Seeds, a new grain system – to unload trucks quickly and free up labor – is a good investment.

The farm grows corn and sweet corn, as well as seed soybeans and non-GMO food-grade soybeans that are sold for sprouting. They also have a cleaning plant and clean edible beans, as well as their own soybeans, that are sold and shipped across the United States.

Principal at the farm is Damian Prescher, who farms with his father, Charles “Chuck” Prescher. Damian’s sister, Vanessa Prescher, helps on the farm, and employees include Mike, Matt, Bart, and Marty.

Farming in Faribault County, the Preschers had the opportunity to purchase Willette Seeds in 2005. A separate soybean seed grain system with overhead tanks and bean ladders is maintained on another part of the farm site, as well as at other sites.

For No. 2 Yellow corn, Damian was already looking into a new grain system in 2013. In 2020, the timing was finally right for a GSI system from Ag Advantage Systems of Thompson, Iowa. Construction was completed last August.

“Our dryers were 25 years old, and we had two systems. I wanted to go down to one system, just to have fewer moving parts. Our wet bin capacity was insufficient, our loading capacity was too small,” said Damian, as the reasons for initially considering the upgrade.

The new system has the following components:

• 2,400 bushel per hour (BPH) tower dryer

• 110,000 bushel storage bin