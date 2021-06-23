New corn bin setup offers many positives to Prescher Willette Seeds

DELAVAN, Minn. – When your operation is as busy as Prescher Willette Seeds, a new grain system – to unload trucks quickly and free up labor – is a good investment.
The farm grows corn and sweet corn, as well as seed soybeans and non-GMO food-grade soybeans that are sold for sprouting. They also have a cleaning plant and clean edible beans, as well as their own soybeans, that are sold and shipped across the United States.
Principal at the farm is Damian Prescher, who farms with his father, Charles “Chuck” Prescher. Damian’s sister, Vanessa Prescher, helps on the farm, and employees include Mike, Matt, Bart, and Marty.
Farming in Faribault County, the Preschers had the opportunity to purchase Willette Seeds in 2005. A separate soybean seed grain system with overhead tanks and bean ladders is maintained on another part of the farm site, as well as at other sites.
For No. 2 Yellow corn, Damian was already looking into a new grain system in 2013. In 2020, the timing was finally right for a GSI system from Ag Advantage Systems of Thompson, Iowa. Construction was completed last August.
“Our dryers were 25 years old, and we had two systems. I wanted to go down to one system, just to have fewer moving parts. Our wet bin capacity was insufficient, our loading capacity was too small,” said Damian, as the reasons for initially considering the upgrade.
The new system has the following components:
• 2,400 bushel per hour (BPH) tower dryer
• 110,000 bushel storage bin
• 40,000 bushel wet bin
• Tower for 10,000 BPH wet leg and 5,500 BPH dry leg with commercial stairs to access both legs, as well as two bins and the dryer
• Includes two storage bins from the original grain setup
Damian put a lot of thought into this project before going ahead with it.
“I am sure I went to see Ag Advantage Systems 7-8 years prior to completing it,” he said. “I had plans drawn up at that time, it just took that long to get financially organized to do it. We refined a few things and had plenty of time to think about it.”
Dirt work was completed in 2015. A construction company was doing a major street project in town that involved digging up the streets. They needed a place to leave the dirt, so the crew hauled hundreds of loads to the new bin site.
“We hired someone to run the CAT and leveled it ourselves pretty much,” he said. “We let it settle for a couple of years.”
“It was a work in progress and pay-as-you-go-program,” he added. The Preschers have their own tiling equipment and understood how to get the drainage required for the site.
Then they started on the electrical work.
“We knew we were going to need more power, so we bought in 480 volt a couple of years before we started construction,” he said.
The actual build in 2020 went quite smoothly. The designs worked out well.
Corn is brought into the wet bin and then goes to the tower dryer. It flows next to one of the storage bins.
“We have the ability to skip the wet bin and dump it straight into our dry bins, which we could never do with our old system,” he said.
Damian likes the pit for dumping wet corn quickly.
“You can dump in just a couple minutes and head back to the field. If we are within four miles of the site, we can keep up with one truck and one combine,” he said.
With just three crew members working on corn harvest, other members of the crew can focus on soybean harvest and additional responsibilities.
“The efficiency is probably the biggest reason we built it,” he said. “I need to figure out how to do more with less people as time goes forward.”
He’s hoping to use the new site to take advantage of better corn prices and basis levels, too. More storage is available to carry corn over for more than one season, if needed, because of prices. The extra storage also will help as corn yields increase.
Corn is loaded out very quickly with the new loadout spout. A lot of the Prescher corn is taken to ethanol plants because of the strong basis. They now have the opportunity to dry corn, put it in an overhead tank, and haul it out for a better basis early in the fall before a lot of corn in the region is harvested.
Damian specifically overbuilt the system to last for decades.
The GSI grain dryer is built to last at least 25 years, and the grain legs should remain usable for 40 years.
“If another generation wants to use them, that would be wonderful,” he said.
All photos by Andrea Johnson.