Next generation CRW technology in plots this summer

Corn rootworm (CRW) can lead to lodged corn, but drought combined with corn rootworm infestations is an even greater yield thief.
Droughty fields that are planted to corn with no rootworm protection traits could have significant yield reduction, said Austin Carlson, Dekalb agronomist, Farmington, Minn.
“The brace roots this year are struggling to get established,” he said. “It’s been so hot and dry, or hot and humid, but as you dig those plants, the nodal roots are going down deep, so that’s good. If we get some rain, we should be able to get those brace roots developed, too.”
Looking back one year ago, corn rootworm problems were significant.
Western corn rootworm and northern corn rootworm hadn’t been a problem for the previous 6-8 years, so, with low corn prices some farmers didn’t use stacked traits last year.
But at the Southern Research and Outreach Center of Lamberton, University of Minnesota IPM Specialist Bruce Potter and crew placed sticky traps out in July 2020 in a CRW study.
Potter’s counts came back at 200-400 beetles per week (29-57 per day).
Counts above 2-4 beetles per trap indicate rootworm populations should be managed in the field the following year.
In southern Minnesota, DEKALB Agronomist Dan Koehler visited many 2020 fields where growers or seedsmen were concerned about CRW feeding.
Koehler noted many instances of belowground CRW larvae feeding where root nodes 5-6 were most heavily fed on. Node damage is related to corn root development at the time of egg hatch.
CRW root feeding only occurs early in the growing season.
The CRW larvae will go through three instars, or development stages that each last just over a week. The larvae will then go through a dormant pupal stage before emerging as adult beetles. The beetles begin to emerge from the soil in early July – just in time for silking and pollination.
In 2020, some ears lost their kernel tips due to silk clipping or kernel feeding from CRW, but the greater damage is to the root in the spring. The loss of the roots can result in significant yield loss. Strong winds in August knocked down a lot of corn and reduced yield, due in part to corn rootworm eating away at roots.
Word isn’t out yet whether farmers used traited corn this year, but with good prices and the impact of strong winds last year, it’s likely that more farmers did use traits. These include hybrids available like SmartStax or VT Double Pro.
SmartStax Pro will be available for the 2023 growing season.
Carlson has some thoughts on getting the most out of your seed corn products.
First, if farmers haven’t already done so, it’s time to make a map out or track using a tool such as Climate FieldView. Carlson said he’s always surprised by the number of farmers that are pretty sure they can remember their seed choices in their heads. Later in the growing season, some of that information can get a little foggy with everything there is to remember.
Then, getting out into the fields and digging up roots is the best way to understand what’s going on underneath the ground, he said.
Carlson brings a 5-gallon bucket/lid with water to the field and soaks the plants in the bucket to see if any larvae float to the top. He also brings the roots back to the shop for a power wash.
“You really start to see if you have any feeding or scaring, or if any of those nodal roots are chewed off,” he said. “I’d really encourage people to get out there and dig some roots.”
If farmers used soil-applied insecticide, Carlson suggests looking for root feeding and setting up sticky traps.
“Do I have beetles within that field that have survived through the management practices I put in place? Whether it’s soil-applied insecticide, or what have you, it’s best is to dig and see what’s going on,” he said.
If cornfields experience heavy pressure later in the season, a foliar insecticide can limit corn rootworm exposure for the next year.
He also encourages rotating to soybeans every 4-5 years for fields with heavy corn rootworm pressure.
“For Dekalb in Minnesota, we are continuing to test SmartStax products in our plots, with those high-yielding, exclusive genetics, and providing a trait platform that those growers can protect their investment with,” Carlson said. “But I think the thing we are most excited about is SmartStax PRO technology.”
China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has approved the final safety certificate for import and food/feed use of Bayer’s third-generation corn rootworm trait. The approval represents a final key authorization for commercial introduction of SmartStax PRO Technology to the U.S. corn farmer and U.S. exporter.
The newest SmartStax technology contains two Bt proteins (Cry34Ab1/Cry35Ab1 and Cry3Bb1) creating two modes of action against corn rootworm. A new RNAi-based mode of action is added to produce the first product with three modes of action for corn rootworm control. Bayer is the first to develop the RNAi technology to fight corn rootworm.
RNAi works by interfering in a naturally occurring process within the corn rootworm to stop the production of a specific protein vital to their life cycle.
In addition to corn rootworm, SmartStax PRO Technology will offer corn plant protection against European corn borer, southwestern corn borer, fall armyworm, black cutworm, and corn earworm. It also has tolerance to glyphosate and glufosinate herbicide applications.
“It’s been a while since we had a new mode of action, so now to have one where we are combining the benefits of SmartStax with this new RNAi-based mode of action, that is pretty exciting that we can have some local trials that growers can see this summer of that new technology,” Carlson said.
According to Dekalb, on-farm trials are being conducted in 2021. Limited volumes of SmartStax PRO Technology products will be available to farmers in 2022, and by 2023, volumes will be ramped up to give farmers in areas dealing with the risk of corn rootworm the highest level of protection.
Carlson encourages farmers to talk with their seed dealers about SmartStax PRO corn plots this summer.