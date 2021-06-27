Next generation CRW technology in plots this summer

Corn rootworm (CRW) can lead to lodged corn, but drought combined with corn rootworm infestations is an even greater yield thief.

Droughty fields that are planted to corn with no rootworm protection traits could have significant yield reduction, said Austin Carlson, Dekalb agronomist, Farmington, Minn.

“The brace roots this year are struggling to get established,” he said. “It’s been so hot and dry, or hot and humid, but as you dig those plants, the nodal roots are going down deep, so that’s good. If we get some rain, we should be able to get those brace roots developed, too.”

Looking back one year ago, corn rootworm problems were significant.

Western corn rootworm and northern corn rootworm hadn’t been a problem for the previous 6-8 years, so, with low corn prices some farmers didn’t use stacked traits last year.

But at the Southern Research and Outreach Center of Lamberton, University of Minnesota IPM Specialist Bruce Potter and crew placed sticky traps out in July 2020 in a CRW study.

Potter’s counts came back at 200-400 beetles per week (29-57 per day).

Counts above 2-4 beetles per trap indicate rootworm populations should be managed in the field the following year.

In southern Minnesota, DEKALB Agronomist Dan Koehler visited many 2020 fields where growers or seedsmen were concerned about CRW feeding.

Koehler noted many instances of belowground CRW larvae feeding where root nodes 5-6 were most heavily fed on. Node damage is related to corn root development at the time of egg hatch.