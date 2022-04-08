Ostlie encourages farmers to be on the lookout for corn rootworm

Farmers hoped corn rootworms were gone for good, but that’s doesn’t seem to be the case.

Both northern corn rootworm and western corn rootworm numbers began rebounding in 2020 after years of low numbers, said Ken Ostlie, University of Minnesota professor and Extension entomologist.

“I would start paying attention to the number of beetles that are out in your fields,” Ostlie said during a recent Strategic Farming webinar.

He encourages farmers to place their fields into three corn rootworm categories, based on sticky trap numbers: 1) fields where no beetles have been found; 2) fields with borderline trap numbers; and 3) fields with significant corn rootworm beetles.

Weather conditions were excellent for corn rootworms in both 2020 and 2021.

“Basically, everything last year was working in the corn rootworm’s favor, so it’s not surprising that a lot more beetles were observed in sticky traps, and by people out monitoring fields,” Ostlie said.

As a recap, historically, the bright green northern corn rootworm was more common in the northern states.

Northern corn rootworms’ greatest feat was the development of extended diapause – meaning the eggs can wait an extra year to hatch in a corn/soybean rotation – a latent hatching. That way, there’s a large population ready to attack corn roots despite a year of soybeans grown in-between corn crops. A small percentage of corn rootworm eggs can remain dormant for two years or longer.