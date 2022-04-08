Ostlie encourages farmers to be on the lookout for corn rootworm

Farmers hoped corn rootworms were gone for good, but that’s doesn’t seem to be the case.
Both northern corn rootworm and western corn rootworm numbers began rebounding in 2020 after years of low numbers, said Ken Ostlie, University of Minnesota professor and Extension entomologist.
“I would start paying attention to the number of beetles that are out in your fields,” Ostlie said during a recent Strategic Farming webinar.
He encourages farmers to place their fields into three corn rootworm categories, based on sticky trap numbers: 1) fields where no beetles have been found; 2) fields with borderline trap numbers; and 3) fields with significant corn rootworm beetles.
Weather conditions were excellent for corn rootworms in both 2020 and 2021.
“Basically, everything last year was working in the corn rootworm’s favor, so it’s not surprising that a lot more beetles were observed in sticky traps, and by people out monitoring fields,” Ostlie said.
As a recap, historically, the bright green northern corn rootworm was more common in the northern states.
Northern corn rootworms’ greatest feat was the development of extended diapause – meaning the eggs can wait an extra year to hatch in a corn/soybean rotation – a latent hatching. That way, there’s a large population ready to attack corn roots despite a year of soybeans grown in-between corn crops. A small percentage of corn rootworm eggs can remain dormant for two years or longer.
As northern corn rootworm numbers dwindled because of Bt, western corn rootworms came on strong. Usually a pest of continuous corn, westerns are yellow to green in color with black stripes along the sides and at the center of their wing covers.
In the eastern Corn Belt, a western variant that will lay eggs outside of cornfields has emerged to improve their survival in a corn/soybean rotation. Corn injury from extended diapause western corn rootworm have not been observed in Minnesota cornfields.
“Even though western corn rootworm is capable of extended diapause, and small percentages have been detected, for the most part they are not as winter hardy as the northerns,” Ostlie said. “Instead, the behavior that has been popular with them is shifting egg-laying locations.”
Farmers have a variety of tools to fight corn rootworm, including freezing weather.
We don’t know yet if the cold temperatures of the 2021-22 winter were enough to kill off a large percentage of the eggs, or if the rootworm eggs stayed comfortable under a blanket of snow. Areas with little to no snow cover may have experienced a significant die off.
Other tools are rotation, an early planting date, soil insecticides, observation and not treating when beetle numbers are below threshold levels, and possibly applying a foliar insecticide to prevent egg laying by the beetles.
There are both old and new transgenic tools to help farmers, too.
Most recently, Bayer announced EPA-approval for VT4PRO with RNAi technology. This product, that may be available in 2024, “combines the power of the three modes of built-in Trecepta technology, an elite above-ground pest package for corn that controls insects such as corn earworm and western bean cutworm, along with an RNAi-based mode of action, the latest defense to help manage corn rootworm.”
A Bayer news release says this technology “will complement other products like SmartStax PRO technology and offer an additional option for growers looking for products that will perform well in low-to-moderate corn rootworm pressure conditions…”
Corteva Agriscience also announced their next generation of corn rootworm trait technology as Vorceed Enlist.
Vorceed Enlist adds a new RNAi mode of action to proven Bt traits for six modes of action to protect against above- and below-ground pests. Test results show the combination reduced root damage in moderate-to-heavy corn rootworm environments, with a 99 percent reduction in adult beetle emergence.
In 2018, researchers began detecting northern corn rootworm resistant to Bt in North Dakota and Minnesota.
The new RNAi technology is expected to help fight that resistance, but it works a little differently than past Bt products.
“Unlike the Bts that affect the gut, the RNAi is ingested by the insect and goes on to attack the messenger RNA that is helping to produce proteins. The RNAi binds to that tRNA and stops production of a critical protein,” Ostlie said.
What makes RNAi so powerful is the product is designed to specifically target corn rootworm – other genus Diabrotica insects are not affected by it.
“This technology is very specific to what it can do, but it requires ongoing consumption to reduce the protein level long enough that the insect will die. It is paired with Bt because they offer a quicker kill,” he said.
The dilemma, he added, comes if the rootworms are already resistant to other forms of Bt.
“Then you are relying only on the RNAi – the slower acting trait – and in highly-resistant situations, you may still be getting some corn rootworm protection, but you are going to potentially see higher levels of damage,” Ostlie said. “All the selection pressure will be on the RNAi.”
He continued, “The critical thing for growers to keep in mind is that what you are trying to manage has a bearing on what options are going to work best for you,” he said. “Different management options provide different solutions.”