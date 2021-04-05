Planting time soon here in SW Minnesota

Planting time is soon here: The most recent U.S. Drought monitor update from March 25 has all of MN listed as “abnormally dry”, with some parts under a moderate to severe drought. Dry conditions with warmer weather may tempt many to plant as soon as they can get in, but remember the Crop Insurance dates are there for a reason (First planting date for corn = April 11 and for soybean = April 21).
In MN, the optimal window for planting corn is April 25 to May 10, and around May 1 for soybean (100% yield potential on average). There usually is not much of an upside advantage to planting significantly earlier than these dates while there is an increase in risk. Planting very early can unfortunately result in planting often. If soil conditions are fit and the forecast is favorable, one can push these dates a bit - BUT, you don’t want to push it too much. Remember, we are in Minnesota. A untimely late frost or cold conditions after planting can result in significantly reduced stands which in turn could impact yield or even result in the need to replant. For more information on corn and soybean planting date and tips, check out:
Corn: https://extension.umn.edu/corn/corn-planting
Soybean: https://extension.umn.edu/soybean/soybean-planting
No-till fields can conserve soil moisture this spring: If you have been on the fence about switching to no-tillage, this is looking like a good spring to finally try it. No-tillage can help conserve soil moisture, but it does come with several management considerations. Check out the article “Considerations for No-Till and High-Residue Fields in a Predicted Dry Season” by Iowa State University Extension for more details.
Here’s to a safe, healthy and productive planting season!