Note from Andrea: With COVID-19 restrictions starting to ease, I had the opportunity to check a few fields and make this report.
The wind hasn't stopped blowing for at least a week here in West Central Minnesota. Having lived my whole life here, the sound of wind in the trees is usually comforting and makes it easy to get a good night's rest. After so many days of winds above 20 mph with gusts pushing into the upper 30s, I'm tired of bracing against the wind, and so are the people I talk with. As I walked along a street the other day, a large dead branch came plunging down near where two men were talking. It had already landed before they realized what had happened, and that it might not have felt good to have that branch land on your head.
The wind has become exhausting for working outdoors. Windows have to stay shut so dust doesn't settle on every counter or desk surface. With temperatures at 93 degrees F here on June 16 at 1:30 p.m., the air conditioner can't really keep up.
I saw the first toll on the corn yesterday. At mid-day, corn plants are starting to curl their leaves inward in some fields.
I drove from Granite Falls to Redwood Falls, to New Ulm and down to Truman, Minn.
Across the region, soil surfaces are dry -- desiccated by the wind and baked by the sun and high heat.
Farmers have baled first cutting hay and grass. Sometimes they wait a little longer to bale the ditches to make sure wildlife have a place for their nests or to keep safe the new fawns or litters. It looked as though the majority of the baling for right now has been completed.
An area around Redwood Falls seemed to have gotten a little more rain recently. The corn had a greener color.
The Truman area had rain early on. There is good moisture 2 inches down into the soil.
Near Louisburg, Minn., in Lac qui Parle County last evening, I talked briefly with a farmer.
The crops still look good, but a rain will be needed soon to keep that top yield potential.