Rain shortage limits hay production across Minnesota

Big round bales of hay are being put up across the country, but there are not as many as in some years because of the 2021 drought. Farmers are scrambling to get enough hay and pasture to feed their livestock through the next 10-12 months.

With high grain prices, it may be difficult to find feed that can be substituted for hay/pasture at a reasonable price.

National Ag Statistics reported Minnesota alfalfa harvested acres are up 10,000 acres from 2020 to an estimated 750,000 acres. Other hay harvested acres are estimated at 480,000 acres, down 10,000 acres from last year.

In South Dakota, alfalfa acres are estimated at 1.6 million, down 11 percent from last year. Other hay acres to be cut for dry hay are estimated at 1.15 million acres, down 8 percent from a year ago.

In North Dakota, alfalfa acres to be harvested are estimated at 1.25 million acres, up 2 percent from a year ago. Other hay acres to be cut for dry hay are estimated at 1.15 million acres, up 15 percent from a year ago.

“So much of our hay for dairy farms comes from the Dakotas or Canada, and they have been really dry,” said Jim Salfer, Regional Extension educator out of St. Cloud.

Salfer, who was reached for a phone interview, said it’s difficult to quantify hay supplies because yields have been variable throughout the state. Many dairy, beef, sheep, or goat producers have specific suppliers for their hay needs.

“You should be checking with your suppliers now to determine if they will have enough inventory to meet your needs for next winter,” Salfer said. “Now is a good time to assess hay inventory and your forage needs to determine how much you will need to buy, or if you will need to increase the amount of corn chopped for silage.”