Real Numbers: Corn/soybean input costs higher in 2022

Making savvy financial decisions in 2022 could mean the difference between profit and loss for farming operations.
Higher fertilizer costs are a top concern, but land rent, fuel, chemicals, and insurance premiums are also expected to be higher.
David Bau, University of Minnesota Extension financial analyst, has offered several meetings to discuss 2022 budgets through his popular program, “What is a Fair Farmland Rental Rate Agreement?”
Through the Adult Farm Business Management program, Bau has access to financial data from roughly 1,200 farms in southern Minnesota. He also manages four marketing groups and receives an average of three phone calls every day regarding land rents.
“What do you think farmer’s input costs will do in 2022? Stay the same, go down, go up? Normally they stay about the same as last year. That’s very commonplace, but not this year. Everything is going up, and very few things are going down,” he said.
High corn and soybean prices
The good news is that prices remain high for corn and soybeans, and farmers are expecting normal yields in 2022.
For soybeans, Bau is figuring an average yield of 54 bushels per acre and an average price of $11.50, gross return per acre is $621.
Using southern Minnesota FINBIN data, the range in gross return from 2011-20 is $493.04-$693.11 per acre.
For corn, figuring an average yield of 200 bushels per acre at $4.50 per bushel offers a gross return of $900.
“That’s a big number – historically high – for 2022,” he said.
Again, using southern Minnesota FINBIN data, the range in gross return from 2011-20 is $671.17-$1,182.77 per acre.
Farmers received significant government payments because of COVID, but Bau doesn’t expect payments in 2022, unless something changes dramatically.
“We had good yields in 2021 and good prices, so I don’t really expect ARC or PLC to pay anything this year,” he said. “On top of that, I don’t expect government payments, because we have good situations right now.”
While the income looks good, it’s easy for expenses to expand out of control. The types of decisions farmers make – in commodity prices as well as inputs costs – could determine if they get a profitable year raising corn or soybeans.
Purchasing decisions have a big role in net return per acre.
“With normal yields, acceptable prices, and acceptable costs, we’ll pay our bills and living expenses,” Bau said.
High fertilizer costs
The bad news is just how much fertilizer costs have increased.
“This is a big black eye in the budgets for farmers,” said Bau during his virtual McLeod County presentation. Fertilizer prices have gone up at least 100 percent.
“I have $195 in my forecast. I buy fertilizer now and put it on in the spring, I’d probably increase it up to $260,” Bau continued. “So, it’s a really big increase going up, fertilizer going up has really offset the budgets dramatically.”
Even $260 might be low, with Illinois budgets for fertilizer mentioning $195 for nitrogen and another $100 for other fertilizers, adding up to $295 per acre for fertilizer.
Higher nitrogen prices are the result of what is happening with natural gas, said Michael Boland, professor in the University of Minnesota Department of Applied Economics. He spoke during the Minnesota Crop Improvement Association annual meeting on Jan. 12.
“Natural gas is needed to produce nitrogen fertilizer,” Boland said. “While it is not an issue for this year in the U.S., countries like Turkey and India could be facing a lack of nitrogen.”
In addition, a Dec. 17 letter from the National Corn Growers Association took Mosaic to task for “tariffs that were imposed last March by the U.S. International Trade Commission at the fertilizer company’s behest.”
“…only 15 percent of phosphorus imports now come into the U.S. without tariffs,” the letter said.
Higher land rents
Land rents tend to follow corn and soybean prices up and down, but on a more gradual curve, Bau said. He suspects that 2022 land rents could look like 2011 land rental rates, with both years following a year with excellent commodity prices.
Rents were down 3.6 percent in the McLeod County area from 2016-20, as commodity prices were lower. But from 2019 to 2020, rents went up 2 percent.
He often encourages farmers and landowners to consider flexible rental agreements. This allows the farmer and landowner to share in the risks and rewards of farming.
When he started giving “Fair Rental Agreement” talks about 20 years ago, about 10 percent of farms were using flexible rental agreements. Today, the number is closer to 25 percent, which should be a great help to the farmer.
Higher fuel costs and likely higher chemical costs
The $2 per gallon price for diesel that many farmers budgeted a year ago has gone up about 50 percent to $3 per gallon, Bau said.
Chemicals are also going up, with higher costs for commercial chemical operators too.
Higher insurance costs
Bau predicts higher crop insurance rates in 2022, because of the variability in yields and prices in 2021. Greater volatility and variability increase the risk and the cost of crop insurance.
Looking at 2,512 farms that participated in the Adult Farm Business Management program, the bottom 10 percent of acres averaged 129 bushels per acre, the middle averaged 164, and the top yields were 241 bushels per acre. That difference in yields is more than 100 bushels per acre in 2020.
Looking at prices, the bottom 10 percent of prices averaged $3.43, the middle averaged $3.54, and the top averaged $4.58 per bushel – more than $1 per bushel higher from bottom to top.
“The lowest 10 percent had an average revenue of $496, while the top was over $1,000,” he said. “Your goal is to be in the top 50 percent or higher of these groups.”
Little change to seed costs
Bau said that when farmers lost money for five years in a row (from 2014-18), they looked for ways to control costs. One way that was done was to lower seed costs with fewer hybrid traits.
“The cost of seed is up a little bit, but not dramatically,” he said. “My forecast is $115 for seed, and that’s probably a pretty good number for covering that 10-year-average.”
Bottom line
With an average direct cost of $751 per acre of corn and $900 in sales, the farmer has about $149 left. If another $101 is used for indirect costs, that leaves the farmer with $48 profit per acre.
For soybeans, with $621 in income, total direct costs are $485. Overhead costs are another $66 per acre for total costs of $561 per acre, for $70 in profit.
“Again, the good news for corn and soybeans is that this is the second year now the prices we have in 2022 are above our cost of production,” he said.
Bau has several budgeting worksheets available free of charge at https://extension.umn.edu/business/farmland-rent-and-economics.