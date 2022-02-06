Real Numbers: Corn/soybean input costs higher in 2022

Making savvy financial decisions in 2022 could mean the difference between profit and loss for farming operations.

Higher fertilizer costs are a top concern, but land rent, fuel, chemicals, and insurance premiums are also expected to be higher.

David Bau, University of Minnesota Extension financial analyst, has offered several meetings to discuss 2022 budgets through his popular program, “What is a Fair Farmland Rental Rate Agreement?”

Through the Adult Farm Business Management program, Bau has access to financial data from roughly 1,200 farms in southern Minnesota. He also manages four marketing groups and receives an average of three phone calls every day regarding land rents.

“What do you think farmer’s input costs will do in 2022? Stay the same, go down, go up? Normally they stay about the same as last year. That’s very commonplace, but not this year. Everything is going up, and very few things are going down,” he said.

High corn and soybean prices

The good news is that prices remain high for corn and soybeans, and farmers are expecting normal yields in 2022.

For soybeans, Bau is figuring an average yield of 54 bushels per acre and an average price of $11.50, gross return per acre is $621.

Using southern Minnesota FINBIN data, the range in gross return from 2011-20 is $493.04-$693.11 per acre.

For corn, figuring an average yield of 200 bushels per acre at $4.50 per bushel offers a gross return of $900.