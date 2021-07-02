Soybean groups offer tires containing soybean oil to sheriff departments

NERSTRAND, Minn. – Minnesota county soybean groups have an opportunity to provide new tires for their sheriff departments.
Each of Minnesota’s 44 organized soybean counties can participate in giving a full set of Goodyear’s Eagle Enforcer All Weather tires – designed specifically for first responder vehicles stationed in all-season climates like Minnesota.
Dubbed the “Driving Soy” campaign, soybean farmers are using their checkoff dollars to show their support for their local law-enforcement agencies, as well as to promote a soy oil value-added product.
“It’s the performance tires that law enforcement needs, but it’s also helping the environment,” said Joe Smentek, Minnesota Soybean executive director. “It’s a great way that we can support our local law enforcement offices while we are also supporting a new use for Minnesota soybeans.”
Goodyear has developed four lines of tires, since 2017, that use soybean oil instead of petroleum.
These include the Assurance WeatherReady (2017), Eagle Enforcer All Weather (2018), Eagle Exhilarate (2019) and Assurance Comfort Drive (2020).
The tire venture began in 2011 when the United Soybean Board (USB) partnered with Goodyear. Soybean checkoff dollars assisted with the research and development of the new tires – each set of four tires uses the oil produced by one bushel of soybeans.
By using soybean oil in the tire compound, Goodyear reduced petroleum-based use by 42-62 percent. At the same time, Goodyear increased its soybean oil consumption by 20 percent last year.
The company has pledged to replace all its petroleum-driven oils with soybean oil by 2040.
Smentek used the Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady tires on his car. The addition of soybean oil keeps the rubber flexible for good traction in winter conditions, he said.
“Those tires perform a lot better in the cold and in the heat,” he said. “It has to do with the properties of the soybean oil and it’s just a little more flexible than petroleum oil.”
Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSRPC) farmer/directors are pleased with the success of the Goodyear tires. Tires are available at Goodyear outlets, Discount Tires, and Sam’s Club. Smentek said the Enforcer All Weather tires are more expensive because they are meant for “First Responder” type vehicles that must operate under difficult road and weather conditions.
The Assurance WeatherReady tires are similarly priced to non-soybean oil tires, he said.
“Our board is very excited to launch this promotion,” said Gene Stoel, MSRPC director and Lake Wilson farmer. “It’s a way for us to say thanks and honor the first responders in our community for all they do, and the sacrifices they make to keep us safe.
“Additionally, these tires show not just farmers, but anyone who drives a vehicle, that using homegrown, sustainable products doesn’t mean compromising on quality or performance,” he added.
Estrem Farms
The “Driving Soy” campaign was kicked off on June 17 at Estrem Farms of Nerstrand.
Rice County Deputy Derek Estrem farms with his brother, Michael, and uncle, David, along with his cousins. The Estrems were long led by Derek’s and Michael’s late father, Kevin Estrem, who died in 2020.
Kevin was a great advocate for agriculture, and for two decades, he spoke to school classrooms about agriculture. He also provided Producer Progress Reports for Minnesota Farm Guide during the cold winter of 2013-14.
At that time, he was a leader with the Minnesota pork industry and fighting PEDv (Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus) disease that caused high mortality in piglets.
Kevin was also instrumental in developing the Minnesota Pork Ambassador program and holding the event at Farmfest.
Now in 2021, as one of Kevin’s successors and a farmer, Deputy Estrem was very interested in getting the Goodyear Eagle Enforcer tires on his take-home squad car. He is a member of the Rice County Dive team and SWAT team and on call to answer emergencies, even when he is working on the farm.
He’s responsible for getting maintenance on his 2019 Dodge Charger, that has about 25,000 miles on it.
Kicking off the “Driving Soy” campaign at Estrem Farms was a natural fit. Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn was present for the signature event, as well.
“It was rewarding to be asked to put on those tires because I grow the product that goes into making them,” Deputy Estrem said.
At the June 17 event, Deputy Estrem had about 1,000 miles on the new set of tires and planned to attend “Tactical Vehicle Intercept Maneuvers” driving school the next week.
“I’ve been working patrol since the new tires were put on, and they’ve been nothing but good,” he said. “It’s an honor to have these tires.”
According to Minnesota Soybean, another set of tires will also be given to the Rice County Department for use on an SUV.
And as part of the campaign to raise awareness, the Council will give away a set of Goodyear’s Assurance WeatherReady tires during Farmfest, held Aug. 3-5, and Big Iron, Sept. 13-15.
Another set of WeatherReady tires will be given away through an online promotion via the Driving Soy page at mnsoybean.org. Farmers can nominate nonprofits in their community for the opportunity to win this set of tires.
According to Mike Youngerberg, Minnesota Soybean, it will be a little longer before large pickup and tractor tires are made with soybean oil.
“I think this is an avalanche that’s really getting started, that people are going to be looking more and more for these kinds of products out there. It’s good for the consumer, good for the soybean farmer, and it’s good for the environment,” Youngerberg said.