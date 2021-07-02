Soybean groups offer tires containing soybean oil to sheriff departments

NERSTRAND, Minn. – Minnesota county soybean groups have an opportunity to provide new tires for their sheriff departments.

Each of Minnesota’s 44 organized soybean counties can participate in giving a full set of Goodyear’s Eagle Enforcer All Weather tires – designed specifically for first responder vehicles stationed in all-season climates like Minnesota.

Dubbed the “Driving Soy” campaign, soybean farmers are using their checkoff dollars to show their support for their local law-enforcement agencies, as well as to promote a soy oil value-added product.

“It’s the performance tires that law enforcement needs, but it’s also helping the environment,” said Joe Smentek, Minnesota Soybean executive director. “It’s a great way that we can support our local law enforcement offices while we are also supporting a new use for Minnesota soybeans.”

Goodyear has developed four lines of tires, since 2017, that use soybean oil instead of petroleum.

These include the Assurance WeatherReady (2017), Eagle Enforcer All Weather (2018), Eagle Exhilarate (2019) and Assurance Comfort Drive (2020).

The tire venture began in 2011 when the United Soybean Board (USB) partnered with Goodyear. Soybean checkoff dollars assisted with the research and development of the new tires – each set of four tires uses the oil produced by one bushel of soybeans.

By using soybean oil in the tire compound, Goodyear reduced petroleum-based use by 42-62 percent. At the same time, Goodyear increased its soybean oil consumption by 20 percent last year.