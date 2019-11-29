Farmers and leaders of the Red River Valley Sugar Growers and American Crystal Sugar Company met with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Congressman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., to outline efforts to support producers unable to harvest their sugarbeet crop due to the wet fall and early snowstorm. The meeting took place on Nov. 26 at the Weber Farm of Wheatland, N.D. Photo provided by Sen. Hoeven’s staff.