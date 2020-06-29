Steve Roehl, with Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative, had an important message for sugarbeet growers after widespread rain on June 18. On his YouTube channel, called “The Sco-op,” (pronounced The Scoop) Roehl explained that it was time for growers to initiate their Cercospora leaf spot (CLS) program to maintain protection from early infections.
For those who don’t know, CLS disease is very easy to identify in sugarbeets.
The fungus feeds on dead tissue and produces a toxin called “cercosporin” that kills living green leaf tissue and multiplies rapidly throughout the growing season.
Small circular leaf spots expand into lesions and then cause white or brown dead leaves that stay attached to the sugarbeet crown. Without leaf surface area, the sugarbeet can’t convert sunlight into tonnage, sugar concentration or recoverable sucrose. The root also contains impurities that must be removed, adding to the cost of processing.
Table beets, Swiss chard, spinach, lambsquarters (wild spinach), amaranth (pigweed), mallow and bindweed may all host CLS. The exact conditions that produce good sugarbeet growth also favor CLS – rainy, wet and muddy conditions with temperatures between 75-85 degrees.
“We have some moisture in the air after some very dry spells in some parts of our growing area,” Roehl said. CLS shows up with certain common rain events – like the rain received on June 18.
“There’s the opportunity now that CLS could be working behind the scenes even with something we can’t see with the naked eye,” he said.
For the week beginning June 22, Roehl asked sugarbeet growers to apply “Application 0” or “Application 1” to get some coverage on the lower sugarbeet leaves and have a better opportunity for healthy beets into mid- to late August.
Application 0
This is the first year that growers have used an Application 0, said Ken Deibert, BASF Corporation technical services representative.
The BASF product used is Priaxor fungicide, a strobilurin fungicide. It provides plant health benefits such as increased growth efficiency and stress tolerance.
In addition to Application 0 use, Priaxor is also being used as the final fungicide treatment on sugarbeets for better storage ahead of processing. This results in increased recoverable sugar per acre, frost tolerance and reduced respiration in the sugarbeet piles to allow the beets to store longer with reduced losses.
Ironically, Priaxor wasn’t used as a fungicide treatment in sugarbeets recently in the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative or Minn-Dak Farmers Co-op. Cercospora leaf spot had developed resistance to strobilurins – like Priaxor, Headline or Gem – in those two cooperative regions – although it remained effective in some areas of the American Crystal Sugar Cooperative.
Now, cooperatives have found a way to maximize the usefulness of the strobilurin fungicide to help control rhizoctonia and other root rots, as well as maintain a high quality plant/beet early or late in the season.
Used in its place for CLS control is BASF Provysol, Deibert said.
Provysol was issued a Section 18 Emergency Use Label in 2019 for use by the Minn-Dak Farmers Co-op, Wahpeton, N.D.; Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative, Renville, Minn.; and Michigan Sugar, Bay City, Mich.
For 2020, Provysol is available for use on sugarbeets throughout the U.S. with a full Section 3 label, except in California. It’s also available for use on potatoes, Deibert said.
Provysol
Provysol will be positioned early in the CLS spray program in the Red River Valley, to capitalize on the effectiveness of the fungicide. Furthermore, for the 2020 growing season, Provysol has a 21-day pre-harvest interval (PHI), so this is another reason to apply it early in the spray program.
Studies showed that when Provysol replaced a competitive DMI (group 3) fungicide in a typical spray pattern, the sugarbeets produced an additional 500 pounds of recoverable sugar per acre.
Growers have to be proactive in their fungicide treatments with applications made every 10-12 days to keep their sugarbeets disease free. As a DMI Group 3 triazole with unique characteristics related to its chemistry as the only isopropanol azole, Provysol is still considered a preventative, rather than a curative treatment.
“We have some curative or post-infection activity, but with Cercospora as aggressive as that disease is, Provysol has to be treated as a preventative,” Deibert said. “The fact is that Provysol has a very good knockdown of diseases like Cercospora and also lasts a little longer in the plant, although we are not changing any spray intervals.”
Corn and soybeans
The 2020 growing season has included a little bit of everything – varied planting dates, as well as wet, dry, cold, hot, hail and windy conditions. Hail and wind could injure plants so that diseases can enter into corn, soybeans, dry edible beans and canola.
Deibert said that applying Priaxor about 3-5 days after a significant weather event such as hail, could help protect the plant tissue from secondary diseases and also increase the overall health of the plant.
“By making those fungicide applications, we’ve allowed the crop to recover significantly quicker and continue its growth cycle,” he said.
For soybean or dry bean growers fighting white mold, he recommends BASF Endura Fungicides followed by Priaxor.
“I would encourage any growers interested to certainly talk with their local BASF retailer or rep,” Deibert concluded.