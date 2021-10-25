Temperature below 50 degrees? Use anhydrous with care

Applying anhydrous ammonia in the fall can save valuable time in the spring, but there are many requirements to complete this task correctly.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has an updated 2021 “Fall Nitrogen Fertilizer Application Restrictions” map that shows restrictions based on a quarter section grid.

This information is available by searching online for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), Vulnerable Groundwater Area Map. The interactive Vulnerable Groundwater Area Map asks for an address and the map “zooms” in to show if a Low Vulnerability Exemption is present.

For more information on the restrictions outlined in the Groundwater Protection Rule, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/nfr.

“The MDA advises farmers and commercial applicators to check soil temperatures and wait for cooler conditions,” according to an MDA news release on Sept. 1.

“Research shows that delaying fall application of anhydrous ammonia and urea fertilizer, as well as manure, until the average soil temperatures reaches 50 degrees or cooler helps prevent nitrogen loss, protects water quality, and ensures more nitrogen will be available for next season’s crop.”

Stay safe when using anhydrous

There are many potential dangers with the handling of anhydrous.

Anhydrous ammonia is attracted to moisture. Anything with moisture includes the 70 percent moisture that makes up a human.

Eyes, nose, mouth, throat, and sweat glands are all places that can attract anhydrous, so the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) recently gave an online workshop on safety for farmworkers.