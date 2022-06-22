True armyworm causing issues in cover crops/corn

June 21, 2022, LAMBERTON, Minn. – Several reports of true armyworm infestations have come in from a fairly wide area in southern and into west central Minnesota. There are likely fields in other geographies that saw armyworm moth immigrations. Based on the descriptions of larval size and moth captures, this current round of infestations is likely related to moths arriving with a series of storms about three weeks ago.
Subsequent winds from the south continue to bring armyworm moths into Minnesota. Moths from these later flights have sought out and laid eggs in live, dense grass stands so problems can continue to crop up for a while.
Most of the current reports have been from corn planted into a rye cover crop but other grass crops can also be affected.
Check lodged areas first. True armyworms prefer to feed on grasses but sometimes soybeans planted into a rye cover can be attacked by starving armyworms. Information on scouting tips and thresholds can be found at corn pest management armyworm.
People are also reading…
Depending on the crop, several pyrethroids are labeled for true armyworm control.
In recent years, there have been some scattered reports of poor performance with pyrethroid insecticides on armyworms but these are not necessarily due to insecticide resistance. Insecticides may not perform as well when applied under hot conditions and coverage is important.
Depending on the crop, chlorantraniliprole, methoxyfenozide, spinosad, spinetoram, indoxacarb, carbaryl, and methomyl are also labeled for armyworm control.
One site with a comprehensive list of insecticides labeled for control of armyworm is the 2022 NDSU Insect Management Guide.
Small larvae are usually the easiest to control and some of the labeled insecticides are only effective on small larvae. Read the label carefully for application rates, timing, re-entry interval and pre-harvest interval, herbicide interactions, and other restrictions. Always remember to evaluate the performance of your insecticide treatment.
Please email Bruce Potter, University of Minnesota Extension IPM Specialist, at bpower@umn.edu with armyworm sightings and the location. It could help tie together where and when the moths arrive.