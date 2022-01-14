Unusually dry growing season shows importance of resilience

Season-long droughts are rare in Minnesota, so 2021 gave farmers an opportunity to see what it’s like to farm in that situation.

According to the Climate Journal, the drought in some parts of Minnesota was “as serious as anything experienced in over 40 years, though for most of the state, it was the worst drought in 10-30 years.”

Farmers did a great job managing their crops in 2021 despite the drought.

Across the U.S., 2021 soybean production is estimated at 4.42 billion bushels – up 5 percent from 2020. The 2021 yield is estimated to average 51.2 bushels per harvested acre, right in line with the 2020 average yield of 51 bushels per acre.

Minnesota’s average yield is 49 bushels per acre, just a slight dip from 50 bushels in 2020, but with more acres of soybeans in 2021, production is up 4.87 million bushels (MB) – from 369 MB in 2020 to 373.87 MB in 2021.

Despite the dry start to the 2021 growing season, the potential existed for even higher yields, said Seth Naeve, University of Minnesota Extension soybean agronomist. Soybeans like dry conditions and started out very well. There just wasn’t enough rain for higher yields when August and September arrived.

“We had a very dry profile early on, and soybeans got up and were going pretty good,” he said. “Had we had good rainfall in August and September, we would have had crazy, crazy good yields.”

Another way to state that is in most years, Minnesota has too much rainfall early in the soybean growing season, and that often leads to a yield penalty.