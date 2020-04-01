With the rise of herbicide-tolerant Palmer amaranth and waterhemp, companies are developing products that work via different modes of action/sites of action.
Among these companies is Valent U.S.A., who just received EPA registration for Perpetuo, a post-emergence residual herbicide.
The herbicide offers burndown control of small emerged weeds as well as residual control of weeds with long germination windows.
Perpetuo includes AXEEV, Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.’s global brand name for the active ingredient pyroxasulfone. AXXEV is a Group 15 herbicide. It’s considered a great tool because it is very flexible on corn and soybeans and has a low use rate. The mode of action (MOA) is a seedling shoot growth inhibitor, and the Group 15 Site of Action (SOA) targets long-chain fatty acid inhibitors. There are only three resistant weed species to Group 15 in the United States, according to the 2020 Take Action Herbicide chart.
Perpetuo also includes flumiclorac pentyl ester, an MOA cell membrane disrupter with its SOA Group 14, which are PPO inhibitors. The U.S. has only four weed species that are resistant to Group 14.
“On the soybean side, there has been very little resistance issues with pre-emergence Group 15 or Group 14 herbicides,” said Joe Short, marketing manager with Valent U.S.A. “That’s important from an overall weed management standpoint.”
He expects growers will primarily use Perpetuo in soybeans, because growers have more herbicide options in corn.
“We expect the majority of this product to be used in that post-residual where it’s tank mixed – whether it’d be with your Roundup with Xtend or Enlist where you need that extra residual,” he said.
Growers will likely apply Perpetuo on soybeans in June or July. Over the last couple of years, Valent’s scientists haven’t seen damage to the soybean plants. Volatility hasn’t been a problem either, Short said.
One caveat – sugarbeets can’t be planted on the land until 12 months after a Perpetuo application. The label also lists other crops that need a longer rotational crop interval, including 12 months for canola, 11 months for edible beans, and 11 months for small grains other than wheat. Wheat has just a one-month-rotation interval. Higher rates of Perpetuo could require longer rotational crop intervals.
Its label lists the many weeds that are controlled or suppressed by pre-emergence activity including Palmer amaranth and common waterhemp. Palmer amaranth, with a maximum of four leaves, is also controlled by post emergence activity of Perpetuo.
“We expect the majority of this product to be used in that post-residual where it is tank mixed, whether it’d be with your Roundup with XtendiMax or Enlist. For a pre-emergence product, you’re better off with one of the Fierce brand herbicides product where you’ve got a solid PPO residual,” he said. “And they’ll take Fierce MTZ – you have three different MOA for those areas where you have that heavy broadleaf needs. Perpetuo is definitely going to be more of a post-residual product for us.”
Valent’s soybean herbicide portfolio also includes Cobra. Mauler, Phoenix, Resource, Scout, SelectMax with Inside Technology and Valor round out Valent’s soybean herbicide portfolio.
Short thinks Perpetuo should be available by late-April or early-May. Growers should contact their agronomist for product pricing. It is designed to control waterhemp and Palmer amaranth until soybeans canopy and block out sunlight.
“The biggest thing is we’re controlling waterhemp and/or Palmer. It’s getting in front of it – so needing to use a residual upfront at planting – using our Fierce products is step number one,” he said. “When they come out with their post-applied products, making sure they have a residual in the tank like Perpetuo.”
Growers are managing the weed population for soybean yield, but also managing the weed seed bed for the future, he said.
“Control the weeds we see right now, but we want to make sure that we keep the weeds from coming up the next crop season too,” Short said.