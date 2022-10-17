Visiting harvested fields a good idea for farm decision makers

With very dry conditions across Minnesota, farmers may want to drive around their harvested fields and step out to look. Maybe take a shovel with to determine depth of soil moisture. Also, a soil thermometer can tell if the temperature is below 50 degrees at the 6-inch depth.

Especially when crew members handle combining and hauling grain, it’s a good idea for decision makers to see what’s going on in those empty field rows.

Dry conditions and warm temperatures could make tillage difficult, resulting in worn shovels/points that could be challenging to replace given supply chain issues in 2022. Dry conditions could also make tillage tools pull harder and use more fuel.

The U.S. Drought Monitor indicated an expanding area of drought encompassing Minnesota, wrote Mark Seeley, University of Minnesota climatologist, on Oct. 7.

“As for this October, we may get our heaviest dose of rainfall the last week of the month,” Seeley wrote. “Over the first three weeks of October, all the models favor a continuation of the drier-than-normal pattern.”

The Mississippi River was rated “low” with a flow of 3.3 feet on Oct. 12 at St. Paul, Minn. Low water records from this site are 3.08 feet on July 31, 2017; 3.06 on Sept. 28, 2020; 2.93 feet on March 29, 2015; 2.85 feet on June 19, 2021; and 2.65 feet on Jan. 20, 1976; according to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. Low water levels are evident at Minnesota’s many lakes and streams – an indication of long-term dryness.

La Niña is favored to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter, with some thoughts it could diminish in January-March 2023. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts equal chances of below or above normal precipitation for the Upper Midwest through December.

With the 2022 harvest progressing quickly, farmers can take some time to make fall fieldwork decisions, said David Nicolai, University of Minnesota Extension educator.

Soybean harvest was expected to be finished by Oct. 20, and corn harvest was moving along rapidly.

“We’re not to Thanksgiving yet,” Nicolai reminded. “Maybe we can get some rain in here. Take your time, and maybe this is the year where you think about minimal tillage or something else.”

Fall nitrogen fertilizer

The only source of nitrogen appropriate for fall application is anhydrous ammonia, wrote Fabian Fernandez, Extension nitrogen management specialist. He discussed this topic in the Oct. 4 Minnesota Crop News.

“The reason anhydrous ammonia works for fall applications is that, when ammonia is injected, it disperses in the soil, reacting with soil moisture within a retention zone,” he said.

The ammonia (NH3) reacts with water and forms NH4 and OH-. The OH- creates a temporary increase in soil pH that inhibits the activity of nitrifying bacteria within the ammonia retention zone, he said.

Using a nitrification inhibitor delays the conversion of ammonium into nitrate. The soil at the 6-inch level needs to be at or below 50 degrees and moving lower.

Fernandez also reminds farmers that fall nitrogen applications have greater risk of nitrogen loss compared with pre-plant or side-dress applications.

Like Nicolai, Fernandez recommends farmers go by actual soil temperatures rather than the date to determine when to apply nitrogen.

Wildfire risk

As of Oct. 12, the Minnesota DNR warned that southern Minnesota is at a very high risk for fires starting and spreading rapidly. Heat and sparks from farm machinery and heavy equipment – even a well-placed rock causing sparks that land on dry vegetation – is a concern.

Removing stalks, husks, and chaff from combines, as well blowing off dust and cleaning filters are imperative to minimize fire danger.

“Corn will burn, too,” Nicolai warned.

Considerations

With the very dry fall, limited soil moisture is a concern, said Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst, Lake Crystal, Minn., and MinnStar Bank senior vice president. Moisture is totally depleted or at very low levels in many areas.

“We haven’t had much recharge here, and since August, there’s been very little precipitation anywhere across the region,” he said, “That certainly is a concern.”

Another concern is fall manure applications, he said. If it’s liquid hog manure that’s injected into the soil, it could be a challenge if the soil is too dry.

“You need some moisture to keep those nutrients in the soil and that’s true if you spread it on the top and incorporate it, too,” he said. “You need a little bit of moisture to tie those nutrients up.

“A lot can change between the end of harvest and spring next year – but typically if you get those soil recharges, it usually occurs 4-6 weeks after harvest – before the ground freezes solid, or in the spring once the frost goes out. The window gets a little shorter in these extremely dry conditions,” Thiesse concluded.