Weed control requires season-long attention in dry year

WASECA, Minn. – Weeds could be especially tough to control in this dry year, so extra scouting may be needed.

Dry weather produces weeds with strong and deep roots, thick cuticles on the leaf surfaces, and poor sensitivity to herbicides. (See: “How do weeds grow under hot and dry conditions?” NDSU Crop and Pest Report, March 31, 2018.)

The take home message is control weeds when they are small.

This was a topic BASF Technical Field Specialist Duane Rathmann discussed via a phone interview on May 21.

“I think a lot of people will plan for a pre, followed by a post, or a post-plus residual. Many times that will work, but everyone should always have a standby program of, ‘What’s my next step?’ Usually that’s scouting what weeds are coming late, what weeds did I miss the first couple of rounds and clean those up,” Rathmann said.

With cold and dry conditions in 2021, weed germination and emergence was slow. Pre-emerge herbicides sat on the dry soil surface for 2-3 weeks.

With some rain falling across most regions, weed germination and emergence was set in motion, and herbicides were activated.

BASF pre-emerge herbicide Outlook needs about 0.25-inch of rain to activate, while Zidua needs about 0.5-inch of rain, Rathmann commented.

The good thing is the pre-emergent herbicides act as an insurance policy against early-season weeds, giving growers more flexibility for a successful post-herbicide application later in the season, he added.

“Even though some people hesitated to put a pre-herbicide down during these dry conditions, it’s going to pay off with the flush of weeds after rain,” he said.